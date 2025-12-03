We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
How to Stop a Washing Machine from Smelling
Why can a washing machine start to smell?
Bacteria, mold, and detergent residue are the main reasons. Over time, leftover detergent, fabric softener, and dirt from clothes can build up inside the drum, door seal, and detergent drawer. Add moisture and warmth, and you’ve got the perfect environment for unpleasant odours.
Sometimes, the problem starts with good intentions. Using too much detergent or softener, especially with cold washes, can leave behind a sticky film that traps bacteria. And if you’re washing gym gear or damp towels, those smells can cling to the machine itself.
Removal Guide
How to Remove Bad Smells from a Washing Machine
Follow the steps below to remove bad odors from your washing machine:
Step 1
Empty the Drum
Make sure the drum is completely empty before starting to clean your washing machine.
Step 2
Add a Washing Machine Cleaner
Use a chlorine-based washing machine cleaner or a small amount of liquid bleach (about 50ml). Pour it into the detergent drawer or directly into the drum, depending on the product instructions.
💡 Important: Always follow the dosage instructions on the cleaner’s label. Using too much cleaner, especially with chlorine-based products, can lead to internal leaks or damage over time. Stick to the recommended amount to keep your machine safe and effective.
Step 3
Run the Tub Clean Cycle
Most LG washing machines come with a Tub Clean or Drum Clean cycle. Select it from the control panel and let the machine do the work. This high-temperature cycle is designed to break down residue and kill bacteria.
If your machine doesn’t have this feature, run a hot wash (60°C or higher) on an empty cycle.
Step 4
Clean the Door Seal
Pull back the rubber door seal and wipe away any grime or mold with a cloth soaked in diluted bleach or vinegar. This area is often overlooked, but it’s a common source of smells.
Step 5
Clean the Detergent Drawer
Remove the drawer and rinse it under warm water. Use a toothbrush to scrub away any buildup in the compartments and housing.
Step 6
Clean the Filter
Check your user manual for how to access the drain pump filter. Remove any lint, coins, or debris, and rinse the filter thoroughly.
Prevention Guide
How to Prevent a Washing Machine from Smelling
Once your machine is fresh again, here’s how to keep it that way:
✓ Leave the door open after each wash to let moisture escape
✓ Use the right amount of detergent—more doesn’t mean cleaner
✓ Run a Tub Clean cycle once a month
✓ Wipe down the door seal and detergent drawer regularly
✓ Don’t leave wet laundry sitting in the drum for long periods
✓ Use hot washes occasionally to kill bacteria
These simple habits will help keep your washer (and your laundry) smelling fresh.
LG Experience
LG’s Innovative Approach to a Fresher Washing Experience
✓ Tub Clean Feature
At LG, we know that a clean washing machine is the foundation of clean clothes. That’s why many of our models include a Tub Clean feature, designed to make hygiene effortless.
✓ tCL Code Display
When your LG washer displays “tCL” on the screen, it’s a gentle reminder: it’s time to clean the drum. Just add a recommended chlorine-based cleaner, select the Tub Clean cycle, and let the machine handle the rest.
✓ LG ThinQ™
And with LG ThinQ™, you can even get maintenance reminders and cleaning tips straight to your phone, so you’ll never forget when it’s time for a refresh.
FAQ
Why does my washing machine smell?
Bacteria, mold, and detergent residue are the main causes. Over time, leftover detergent, fabric softener, and dirt can build up in the drum, on the door seal, and in the detergent drawer. Warmth and moisture then create the perfect environment for odours.
How can I remove bad smells from my washing machine?
Start by emptying the drum. Add a recommended washing machine cleaner or a small amount of liquid bleach, then run the Tub Clean cycle (or a hot empty wash if your machine doesn’t have this feature). Clean the door seal, detergent drawer, and filter thoroughly to remove grime and buildup.
How do I prevent washing machine odours from coming back?
Leave the door open after each wash, use the correct amount of detergent, and avoid leaving wet laundry in the drum. Wipe the seal and drawer regularly, run a Tub Clean cycle monthly, and use occasional hot washes to kill bacteria.
What features do LG washing machines offer to help with hygiene?
Many LG washers include a Tub Clean cycle that removes residue and bacteria automatically. When “tCL” appears on the display, it’s a reminder to clean the drum. With LG ThinQ™, you can also receive cleaning reminders and maintenance tips directly on your phone.