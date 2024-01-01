Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel US70TY 2024

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel US70TY 2024

US70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel US70TY 2024

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

Optimal audio excellence worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

                           *Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience 

LG QNED Matching Design

Blends beautifully with LG QNED

Appreciate the visual harmony of LG QNED and the all-new Crest Design LG Soundbar for refined interiors.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar . LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against a cream wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket. The TV is playing a video of a woman singing in a recording studio. Below the TV, there is a modern geometric wooden stand. LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV on a wall with the QNED Matching TV Bracket in a cozy and dimly lit living space with children's toys. The TV is playing a video of a little boy playing the cello.

Synergy Bracket

Flawlessly slots into your LG QNED

The Synergy Bracket is specifically designed to slot gracefully into your LG QNED TV for visual harmony and a boost in audio performance.

*Applies to 2024 QNED models QNED 90/QNED 85/QNED 80. 

**Bracket not included - sold separately.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation. 

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated. 

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

3.1.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 400W 3.1.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Smart sound knows your taste

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

 

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming

Sound syncs with every frame

 

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

 

 

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.

***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

Print

Key Spec

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.1

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.3 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.1

  • Output Power

    400 W

  • Number of Speakers

    7 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806098767175

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

    33 W

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

US70TY

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 3.1.1 channel US70TY 2024