LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel US90TY 2024

US90TY

Angled view of LG Soundbar US90TY and subwoofer

*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.


The top-tier soundbar worthy of the best-in-class LG OLED


Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.


*Screen images simulated.

Stunning soundscapes
surround you


LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.



                   *Screen images simulated. 

Feel the realism of an audio panorama


Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter


The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation. 

 

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.




*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound


Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.



*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

5.1.3ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around


Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 570W 5.1.3ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

Ein Bild eines LG TVs und einer LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer, wobei eine Musikaufführung abgespielt wird. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen, um Surround-Sound darzustellen. Durch das Fenster ist die Skyline der Stadt zu sehen. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo



*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience


Ein Bild einer LG Soundbar, einer LG Fernbedienung und eines LG TVs, das die WOW-Oberfläche auf dem Bildschirm zeigt.


WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips


Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room playing a musical performance. White droplets make waves of sound that shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.


WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound


The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

A close up of an LG Soundbar below a LG TV. A connectivity symbol is in between LG Soundbar and a LG TV, showing WOWCAST's wireless operation.


WOWCAST Ready

Watch your TV with zero mess in sight


WOWCAST lets you connect your LG Soundbar to your LG TV wirelessly and unlocks lossless multi-channel audio support.


*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Smart sound knows your taste


AI Room Calibration Pro

In tune with your space with no distortion


The soundbar scans the room to find you and your rear speakers and, regardless of placement, adjusts volume differences and delay time for an unparalleled listening experience that soars from the back of the room.




*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Soundbar is placed by using algorithms that improve sonic performance.   

**Supports both included (6-channel) and optional (2-channel) rear speakers, and there is no difference in calibration based on the number of channels (included and optional calibrate the same gain level difference and delay). 

***Operates with the old '23 algorithm when rear speakers are not connected.

****When setting up rear speakers, AI Room Calibration Pro can be carried out through the LG Soundbar app. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

******Rear speakers are sold separately.

*******Screen images simulated.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder


The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.




*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right


AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.




                                         *Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favourites


Intense Gaming

Sound syncs with every frame


Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.



*Screen images simulated.

**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.

***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.


HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD


Stream from your favorite platforms without compression through lossless HD support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and Chromecast. 

*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.

**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.


Compatibility

Use the platform of your choice


LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services. You can easily control the LG Soundbar with the platform of your choosing.

*Some features require 3rd party subscription or account.

**Google is a trademark of Google LLC, and the Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

***Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple AirPlay 2 are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries. 

*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update.

Key Spec

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • Main

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

  • Works with Alexa

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Optical

    1

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Main

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    5.65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10.0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    22.2 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096036914

