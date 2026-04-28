Terms and Conditions

LG’s Promotion: LG Gear Up - Free SteelSeries peripheral with select LG UltraGear gaming monitors.

Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland - England, Wales and Scotland.

Promotion Period: The Promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 6th May 2026 to 23:59 GMT on 31st August 2026.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase select LG UltraGear gaming monitors (“Selected Product”) from a participating retailer (detailed below) and get a free SteelSeries gaming product.

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and limited to one per monitor purchase and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers. Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK mainland – England, Wales and Scotland- who are aged 18 years and over.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 6th May 2026 to 23:59 GMT on 31st August 2026.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a Selected Product (as detailed below) and receive a free SteelSeries gaming peripheral. The SteelSeries gaming peripheral will automatically be sent to the postal address associated with the order 30 days after purchase provided the customer has not returned their Selected Product.

Selected Products

4. The UK Variant LG UltraGear monitor models applicable to this Promotion are as follows:

Participating Retailers

5. The retailers participating in this promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

• LG.com/UK

The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.

General Conditions

6. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms.

7. All Selected Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

8. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

10. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

11. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).

12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Selected Product(s).

13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

15. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

16. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

17. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in this Promotion, to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.