A family plays in a living room and the air condition sits in the top of the picture.

Efficient, Faster, DUAL is Better

The air conditioner is at the center of the image with blue wind blowing down out over the living room in front of it.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

A Higher Speed (Up To 120Hz) of LG Dual Inverter Compressor™ Enables 40% Faster Cooling.

*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).

A couple sit on a couch with the air conditioner behind them blowing blue air out as they smile comfortably. To the right is a line graph representing how much money can be saved on electricity bills and a drawing of the inside of the air conditioner.The line graph moves from the top lower as the air conditioner saves the couple money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

*Testing by TUV shows LG inverter air conditioner(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioner(TS-H2465DAO).

A close up of the front of the air conditioner that features the LG logo in the center and the 10 year warranty logo on the left side. A larger Dual Inverter Compressor | 10 Year Warranty logo, and Dual Converter logo are to the left of the image shine as a light glows across them.

Designed to Perform, Built to Last 10+ Years

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

A woman rests comfortably on a couch with the air conditioner blowing air out over her.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG dual inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA(Model-V10API).