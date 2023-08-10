About Cookies on This Site

DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

Product Information Sheet
DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

There is a snowy mountain landscape in the background. The front view of the air conditioner is in the foreground and air blows out of the machine. The LG logo is in the center of the machine with the Dual Inverter logo, ThinQ logo and Dual Inverter 10 Year Warranty logo visible on the sides of the front. The air quality panel is lit up in green on the right side. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right of the video.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

A forest landscape is in the background with half of the LG air conditioner visible on the side. The LG logo and Dual Inverter logo can be seen on the machine with the air quality panel lit up green. In front of the air conditioner in the air blowing out are three icons indicating clean air, money, and energy. To the right of the machine is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.


Good Work Goes Unnoticed

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

Eco-Conscious Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Quick and Easy Installation

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.
The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.
Pre-Filter

An LG air conditioner is hanging at the top center of the image. Beneath it are two images, one image shows a hot beach scene and the other shows a snowy mountain scene. Air blows out of the air conditioner with cool blue air on the beach scene and warm red air across the snowy scene.

Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating

Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.

DIMENSIONS

Capacity
2.5kW
Dimensions
[indoor unit] 837 X 308 X 189 <br> [outdoor unit] 717 X 495 X 230
Type
Wall mounted single split air conditioner
Features
Auto Cleaning, Active Energy Control, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

All Spec

CAPACITY

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 2.5 / 3.7

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 3.3 / 4.1

Heating -7°C - Rated (W)

2600

POWER INPUT

Cooling - Rated (W)

656

Heating - Rated (W)

800

EER

EER - W/W

3.81

S.E.E.R.

S.E.E.R - W/W

7.0

P DESIGN C

P design C (kW)

2.5

COP

COP - W/W

4.13

S.C.O.P

S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)

4.0 / 4.9

P DESIGN H

P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)

2.5 / 1.3

ENERGY LABEL(A+++ TO D SCALE)

Cooling

A++

Heating - Average / Warmer

A+ / A++

ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Cooling (kWh)

125

Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)

875 / 371

SOUND PRESSURE

Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)

19 / 27 / 35 / 41

Heating - L / M / H dB(A)

27 / 35 / 41

SOUND POWER

Cooling - Power dB(A)

59

AIR FLOW RATE

Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)

3.0 / 4.2 / 7.5 / 10.0

Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)

12.5

Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)

5.6 / 7.2 / 10.0

DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE

Dehumidification Rate (l/h)

1.1

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 3.3 / 6.0

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 4.0 / 7.0

STARTING CURRENT

Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)

3.3 / 4.0

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)

1/220-240/50

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

15

POWER SUPPLY CABLE

Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)

3 x 1.0

POWER & TRANSMISSION CABLE

Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)

4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)

DIMENSION

Dimension (mm)

837 X 308 X 189

NET WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg)

8.7

FAN MOTOR OUTPUT

Fan Motor Output (W)

30

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(PC09SQ)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(PC09SQ)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(PC09SQ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(PC09SQ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(PC09SQ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.