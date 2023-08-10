We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DUALCOOL STANDARD PLUS Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
Eco-Conscious Refrigerant
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.89 / 2.5 / 3.7
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.89 / 3.3 / 4.1
-
Heating -7°C - Rated (W)
-
2600
-
Cooling - Rated (W)
-
656
-
Heating - Rated (W)
-
800
-
EER - W/W
-
3.81
-
S.E.E.R - W/W
-
7.0
-
P design C (kW)
-
2.5
-
COP - W/W
-
4.13
-
S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
4.0 / 4.9
-
P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
2.5 / 1.3
-
Cooling
-
A++
-
Heating - Average / Warmer
-
A+ / A++
-
Cooling (kWh)
-
125
-
Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)
-
875 / 371
-
Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)
-
19 / 27 / 35 / 41
-
Heating - L / M / H dB(A)
-
27 / 35 / 41
-
Cooling - Power dB(A)
-
59
-
Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)
-
3.0 / 4.2 / 7.5 / 10.0
-
Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)
-
12.5
-
Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)
-
5.6 / 7.2 / 10.0
-
Dehumidification Rate (l/h)
-
1.1
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 3.3 / 6.0
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 4.0 / 7.0
-
Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)
-
3.3 / 4.0
-
Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)
-
1/220-240/50
-
Circuit Breaker (A)
-
15
-
Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)
-
3 x 1.0
-
Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)
-
4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)
-
Dimension (mm)
-
837 X 308 X 189
-
Net Weight (kg)
-
8.7
-
Fan Motor Output (W)
-
30
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
