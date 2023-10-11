What is a smart TV? | LG EXPERIENCE

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is a smart TV?
By Adrian Back 11.10.2023
- Discover what makes a television smart and why internet access is so important
- Learn how a smart TV works and how it can communicate with other smart devices
- Make the most out of your smart TV by learning which apps and features are most beneficial
- Answering the most common questions about smart TVs and helping you to decide which one is right for your home
Take a casual glance at the latest televisions on the market and you will see that almost all TVs are smart. But what exactly is a smart TV and why are they so popular? In this comprehensive guide, we’ll attempt to answer all of your questions, from how a Smart TV works and what the best features are to how to decide which smart TV is right for you. Read on to find out more.
The simple explanation is that a smart TV is any television that can be connected to the internet. This gives you access to a wide array of apps and streaming services that let you enjoy access to a wealth of entertainment at the touch of a button.
Much like smartphones, a smart TV also has the ability to connect to other wireless devices, such as a Bluetooth speaker.
How do smart TVs work?
A smart TV needs to connect to the internet and this can be achieved wirelessly or via an Ethernet cable. LG smart TVs come with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity that can detect nearby internet service providers and simply require you to enter your network login information – most likely in the form of your password.
A smart TV can also communicate with other smart devices via different wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as Airplay for Apple users.
What can you do with a smart TV?
Thanks to internet connectivity, all the entertainment you could need can be found with a few clicks of your remote or even via voice commands (don’t worry, we’ll explain how that works later).
Access to the best content
Smart TVs make it even easier to access an enormous library of online content. In fact, LG TVs provide access to a Content Store where you can download even more apps like HBO Max and Twitch.1
Free to watch LG Channels
LG Smart TVs also provide many TV channels for free through LG Channels — no subscription required. Viewers can enjoy a variety of movies, as well as TV shows across multiple genres.
Your content on the big screen
With LG Smart Share you can easily share content from other smart devices such as your PC, laptop, tablet or phone. This means you can access all of your music, videos and photos via your TV and without the need for a wire.
FAQs
Hopefully you should have a better understanding of what a smart TV has to offer but how do you know which one is right for you? This section below should help you make an informed choice.
Do smart TVs work without an internet connection?
The simple answer is yes. Even if you don’t have the internet you will still be able to watch TV channels through your aerial or cable TV box. However, you won’t be getting the most out of your television as you won’t be able to access smart TV features such as streaming services and applications.
You also won’t be able to stream music, connect with other smart devices or stream games through the Nvidia GeForce, which is compatible with numerous LG smart TVs.
Is it possible to connect smart TVs to other devices?
This is one of the major benefits of a smart TV as devices such as laptops, PCs, smartphones, tablets and Home IoT devices can all be easily connected. Bluetooth speakers and soundbars can also be easily connected without the need for wires.2 And through LG ThinQ, Home IoT devices can be monitored without hassle on Home Dashboard.
Are all LG TVs smart TVs?
While some older models may not be smart, the current LG Smart TV line-up on offer from LG UK are all smart TVs. Therefore, they can all run apps and connect to the internet.
How to choose the best smart TV for my home?
If you’ve decided to invest in a smart TV then there are plenty of factors to take into consideration, from selecting the right TV size for your room to deciding what it will be mainly used for.
Screen size
Bigger may not always be better as it can depend on the size of your room. There is an optimal distance to view every size screen – which is explained in detail right here.
Picture quality
If you want the best possible image then the latest technology comes with a larger price tag. However, there are an array of options when it comes to smart TVs and you can learn more about the difference between NanoCell, QNED and OLED here.
Watching vs gaming
If you will mainly use your smart TV to watch shows and films then resolution and technology that improves the quality of the picture should be a priority. But if you spend hours playing your favourite games, then having a TV with a high refresh rate – such as this LG NanoCell TV – is critical.
What are the best smart TV features?
The ability to connect to the internet really does make a huge difference, with smart TVs now boasting a variety of features that improve the viewing experience and make your life just that little bit easier. Here are just a few benefits of smart TVs.
Easy access to a wealth of content:
No need for bulky boxes or streaming sticks. Smart TVs give you instant access to video on demand sites such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Video. You can also get access to music streaming services and cloud gaming.
Easily connect with other devices
You no longer have to worry about cables as smart devices can connect to one another wirelessly. That means you can view photos, stream music, watch videos and even play games straight from your phone, laptop, PC or tablet straight to your TV.
Searching made simple
Looking for a new series or film to watch? With an LG smart TV, you can tap the voice button on your remote and ask for recommendations. With the help of artificial intelligence – in the form of LG ThinQ AI – the TV will know the type of content you watch and can give you a personalised list to choose from.
Control your smart home
By accessing the Home Dashboard on your smart LG TV, you can control all of your smart devices from the comfort of your sofa. This means you could turn on a light or preheat your oven without leaving the room.
Real-time sporting updates
Set up a Sports Alert on a LG smart TV and you can get a live update on your favourite teams and sports even when watching other content. This way you’ll know every time a goal is scored even if you’re not watching the game.
Better picture quality
A number of selected LG smart TVs now come with the α9 Gen4 Intelligent Processor – including the LG OLED evo. This clever piece of technology helps to remove noise and optimise contrast and saturation – thus delivering a crisp, high-quality picture.
If you are looking for a TV that can be easily connected to other devices wirelessly, delivers exceptional picture quality and gives you access to a huge library of content at the touch of a button, then a smart TV is the right choice.
1 Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for some apps.
2 Compatibility of LG Soundbars will vary by mode. A power cable has to be connected in order to activate the soundbar.