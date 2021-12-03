Amplify Your Life - Which LG soundbar is right for you? | LG EXPERIENCE

A great soundbar is more than an upgrade from your TV speakers. Crisp, all-encompassing audio can make a thrilling movie scene more dramatic, and every bit tenser. Hi-Fi engineering can make your favourite piece of music sound like the very first time you heard it.

To find the right soundbar for you, focus on how you will be using it. Our guide hand-picks the best LG soundbars based on ambiance, home cinema setup, all-around sound and budget. Also, check out the soundbars that are available in sustainable packaging!





Best soundbar for design and ambiance

Come home to a warm, cozy welcome while enjoying premium sound during your after-work downtime. With a smooth, compact aesthetic and a Dolby Atmos-equipped wireless subwoofer, the LG Éclair packs a ton of power into a small yet stylish package.

Impressive audio production and a brand new design come together to create a hub that can redefine your space, no matter how many square meters you’re working with. Portable and streamlined, you can feature this compact soundbar front and centre or align it with other devices for a seamless look.