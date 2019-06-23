Indulge in the newest boxsets, biggest cinema releases and the latest 4K Ultra HD content with Netflix and Amazon Prime – pre-loaded on all LG TVs*.

To help you get started, we’ve put together a simple guide to help you set up and start streaming Netflix and Amazon Prime on your LG TV today.





What is a Smart TV and how does it work?

All LG TVs that have Netflix and Amazon Prime pre-loaded on them are smart TVs. A smart TV is a TV that has in-built Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing it to connect to your favourite streaming services.

How it works is super simple. You can choose to connect your smart TV to the internet either wirelessly or using an ethernet cable. Once connected, simply choose your streaming app of choice, login and start playing your favourite TV shows or films.

Netflix?

Netflix is a streaming service available on any internet-connected screen and offers unlimited TV shows, documentaries and movies. It also produces its own content, Netflix Originals, which are available exclusively on the platform – many of which in 4K Ultra HD.

As you watch, personalised recommendations suggest shows you might enjoy, based on your viewing history.







