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LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors - Black
ROCK
iF Design Award - Winner
*Passed 7 different U.S. military standard MIL-STD 810H durability tests conducted by an independent laboratory. Passing these tests does not imply suitability for military use.
Military-grade durability hardened for outdoor use
After passing 7 military-grade durability tests, the speaker withstands shock, high heat, rain, and other harsh outdoor conditions. Built for extreme environments, it delivers reliable performance in demanding outdoor use.
LG xboom speaker military grade durability infographic showing protection against heat, rain, drops, and dust for reliable outdoor use
*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
**Military Testing Details
- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H
- Test Parameters: High temperature, rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, sand dust, and flooding
- Certification Result: PASS
Certification Date: December 18, 2024
***Passing these tests does not imply suitability for military use.
IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection
The sealed design prevents dust ingress and provides protection against splashes and brief water exposure, making it suitable for outdoor activities such as hiking in the rain, camping, or water-adjacent adventures.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
Max 10h playtime for all-day outdoor use
Delivers up to 10 hours of continuous play on a single charge, providing dependable power from the start of your hike through the campfire at night.
*Based on internal testing using 50% volume, Bluetooth on, Play Time Enhance mode enabled, and lighting off. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made for outdoors
Tuned by will.i.am, xboom Signature Sound is engineered for outdoor environments, delivering clear, impactful audio in open spaces. With xboom Rock, experience the signature sound built to perform reliably in demanding outdoor conditions.
LG xboom Rock portable Bluetooth speaker featuring signature sound by will.i.am, designed for outdoor listening
Sound Field Enhance for open-air clarity
By controlling sound dispersion in open spaces, vocals and music stay clear and focused during outdoor listening, even in windy conditions.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
AI Sound for music & voice clarity
The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.
LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker adpated with AI sound modes (bass boost, AI analysis, voice enhance) to improve music balance and sound clarity
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
All-mount string for secure gear attachment
A heavy-duty adjustable cord anchors securely to backpacks, bike handles, and other outdoor gear, keeping the speaker stable under trail vibration and off-road movement.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
FYI RAiDiO uses generative AI to analyze your preferences and compose personalized stations, delivering a continuous blend of music and real-time news updates without the need for manual searching.
Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with unique cultural backgrounds and personalities
Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love. Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.
Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound
Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.
Here it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.
*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.
Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ
One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want
*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone.
1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.
2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.
*Available when the MY button is configured in the “Smart Button” menu of the ThinQ app.
*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.
My Button
One-tap access to your preset content
Set your preferences in the LG ThinQ app and play content instantly with a single button press. Enjoy LG Radio+, curated healing content, Apple Music playlists, or your local music—ready to play whenever you want.
Apple Music app screens are shown on the left and LG ThinQ app screens on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG xboom Rock speaker.
Lossless audio via USB-C connection
Connect xboom Mini to your laptop or tablet with a USB-C cable to use it as a wired speaker. Enjoy clear, lossless audio for music playback, and hear voices more clearly during conference calls or web meetings with a simple plug-and-play setup.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Find your xboom speaker
Explore key features and specifications across the xboom lineup to find the speaker that fits your listening style and ev
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
EQ
AI Sound
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Clear Voice
Yes
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
Standard
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth Version
5.4
CONVENIENCE
Multipoint
Yes
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Yes
Water/Splashproof
IP67, Military Standard 810H
Auracast
Yes
Battery Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
Google Fast Pair
Yes
Party Link (Dual mode)
Yes
Party Link (Multi mode)
Yes
Speakerphone
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
USB Audio (USB-C)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Carton Box
120 x 121 x 61 mm
Speaker
94 x 98 x 46 mm
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
0.4 kg
Net Weight
0.28 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1ch
Output Power
6W
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096727447
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power-on mode
5W
Stand-by mode
0.5W
SOUND MODE
Play Time Enhance
Yes
Sound Field Enhance
Yes
SPEAKER
Passive Radiator
Yes (1)
Woofer Unit
1.5 inch x 1
BATTERY
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
3
Battery Life (Hrs)
Max 10h
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
POWER SUPPLY
USB C-type
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
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