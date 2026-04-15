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LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors - Black

1015 W
1015 W

LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors - Black

ROCK
Front view of LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors - Black ROCK
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
Front view of LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors - Black ROCK
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors
LG xboom Rock by will.i.am | Bluetooth speaker with extreme durability for outdoors

Key Features

  • xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am
  • Military Standard 810H
  • All-mount string
  • Max 10h playtime
  • AI Sound
  • FYI RAiDiO
More
if Design Award logo

ROCK

iF Design Award - Winner

LG xboom Rock held by will.i.am, a portable bluetooth speaker built for outdoors, verified with military-standard testing and dust resistance.

LG xboom Rock held by will.i.am, a portable bluetooth speaker built for outdoors, verified with military-standard testing and dust resistance.

Military standard tested strength, built for outdoor use

1) LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker, signature sound refined by will.i.am, designed to deliver clear and powerful audio outdoors 2) LG xboom Rock, highlighting proven durability, tested to military standards for resistance to drops, vibration, and outdoor conditions 3) LG xboom Rock portable speaker, hanging outdoors using an all-mount string, showing easy hanging and flexible placement for outdoor use 4) LG xboom Rock speaker showing curated music and news recommendations by AI based on your listening preferences

1) LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker, signature sound refined by will.i.am, designed to deliver clear and powerful audio outdoors 2) LG xboom Rock, highlighting proven durability, tested to military standards for resistance to drops, vibration, and outdoor conditions 3) LG xboom Rock portable speaker, hanging outdoors using an all-mount string, showing easy hanging and flexible placement for outdoor use 4) LG xboom Rock speaker showing curated music and news recommendations by AI based on your listening preferences

*Passed 7 different U.S. military standard MIL-STD 810H durability tests conducted by an independent laboratory. Passing these tests does not imply suitability for military use.

LG xboom Rock brand film

LG xboom Rock brand film

Military-grade durability hardened for outdoor use

After passing 7 military-grade durability tests, the speaker withstands shock, high heat, rain, and other harsh outdoor conditions. Built for extreme environments, it delivers reliable performance in demanding outdoor use.

LG xboom speaker military grade durability infographic showing protection against heat, rain, drops, and dust for reliable outdoor use

*Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.

**Military Testing Details

- Test Standard: MIL-STD-810H

- Test Parameters: High temperature, rain, vibration, impact, salt water spray, sand dust, and flooding

- Certification Result: PASS

Certification Date: December 18, 2024

***Passing these tests does not imply suitability for military use.

IP67 waterproof & dustproof protection

The sealed design prevents dust ingress and provides protection against splashes and brief water exposure, making it suitable for outdoor activities such as hiking in the rain, camping, or water-adjacent adventures.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

Max 10h playtime for all-day outdoor use

Delivers up to 10 hours of continuous play on a single charge, providing dependable power from the start of your hike through the campfire at night.

*Based on internal testing using 50% volume, Bluetooth on, Play Time Enhance mode enabled, and lighting off. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

xboom Signature Sound by will.i.am, made for outdoors

Tuned by will.i.am, xboom Signature Sound is engineered for outdoor environments, delivering clear, impactful audio in open spaces. With xboom Rock, experience the signature sound built to perform reliably in demanding outdoor conditions.

LG xboom Rock portable Bluetooth speaker featuring signature sound by will.i.am, designed for outdoor listening

Sound Field Enhance for open-air clarity

By controlling sound dispersion in open spaces, vocals and music stay clear and focused during outdoor listening, even in windy conditions.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

AI Sound for music & voice clarity

The AI algorithm analyzes audio content in real time to adjust EQ profiles, balancing bass for music playback and enhancing clarity for podcasts or news.

LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker adpated with AI sound modes (bass boost, AI analysis, voice enhance) to improve music balance and sound clarity

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

All-mount string for secure gear attachment

A heavy-duty adjustable cord anchors securely to backpacks, bike handles, and other outdoor gear, keeping the speaker stable under trail vibration and off-road movement.

1) LG xboom Rock speaker securely hanging on a bike with an all-mount string for a stable and hands-free music play while riding 2) LG xboom Rock speaker clipped to a tree branch with a secure strap to enjoy music during camping or hiking 3) LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker attached to a hiking backpack for on-the-go outdoor listening

1) LG xboom Rock speaker securely hanging on a bike with an all-mount string for a stable and hands-free music play while riding 2) LG xboom Rock speaker clipped to a tree branch with a secure strap to enjoy music during camping or hiking 3) LG xboom Rock portable bluetooth speaker attached to a hiking backpack for on-the-go outdoor listening

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

1) LG xboom Rock portable speaker placed on wet river stones, highlighting its waterproof design and durability for outdoor use 2) LG xboom Rock portable speaker secured on a rock surface, emphasizing its rugged construction and outdoor usability

1) LG xboom Rock portable speaker placed on wet river stones, highlighting its waterproof design and durability for outdoor use 2) LG xboom Rock portable speaker secured on a rock surface, emphasizing its rugged construction and outdoor usability

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

AI-curated music and news streaming headline graphic with will.i.am, emphasizing personalized stations powered by generative AI.

AI-curated music and news streaming headline graphic with will.i.am, emphasizing personalized stations powered by generative AI.

FYI RAiDiO uses generative AI to analyze your preferences and compose personalized stations, delivering a continuous blend of music and real-time news updates without the need for manual searching.

 

Discover AI Personas: Diverse DJs with unique cultural backgrounds and personalities

Experience the joy of choosing an AI DJ that matches your mood, the moment, or the atmosphere you love. Each persona brings its own unique cultural perspective and personality, offering not just music and news, but also the fun of discovering different cultural nuances through their style and expression.

Curated news & nonstop music with elevated sound

Select a station based on your interests to enjoy curated news alongside unlimited music, all in a seamless, integrated experience.

Here it clearly with xboom signature sound, bringing every note and word to life.

*The screen is simulated for demonstration and may differ from actual use.

Instant access to news, music, and your AI DJ

One touch unlocks a world of audio. Dive into the latest news, explore hottest tracks, and chat with your intelligent AI DJ. No more endless scrolling – just what you want

*To use “My Button”, both the LG ThinQ and FYI apps must be installed on your smartphone. 

1) Set up My Button in the LG ThinQ app.

2) Complete activation in the FYI app to begin using the feature.

*Available when the MY button is configured in the “Smart Button” menu of the ThinQ app.

LG xboom Rock speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

LG xboom Rock speaker illustrating audio connection between multiple speakers via Party Link with Auracast at home

Auracast™ audio broadcasting for multi-speaker connection

Using Bluetooth LE Audio, Auracast™ broadcasts audio to multiple speakers at once, expanding sound coverage and creating a unified listening zone for group gatherings.

*This feature is available when Party Link is set in the Smart Button menu within the LG ThinQ app.

My Button

One-tap access to your preset content

Set your preferences in the LG ThinQ app and play content instantly with a single button press. Enjoy LG Radio+, curated healing content, Apple Music playlists, or your local music—ready to play whenever you want.

Apple Music app screens are shown on the left and LG ThinQ app screens on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG xboom Rock speaker.

Lossless audio via USB-C connection

Connect xboom Mini to your laptop or tablet with a USB-C cable to use it as a wired speaker. Enjoy clear, lossless audio for music playback, and hear voices more clearly during conference calls or web meetings with a simple plug-and-play setup.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Find your xboom speaker

Explore key features and specifications across the xboom lineup to find the speaker that fits your listening style and ev

Table Caption
Featuresxboom Minixboom Rockxboom Grabxboom Bounce
xboom Mini Black and xboom Mini Warm Grey
xboom Mini
xboom Rock
xboom Rock
xboom Grab
xboom Grab
xboom Bounce
xboom Bounce
Output power5W6W30W40W
AI SoundOOOO
EQStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / CustomStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / CustomStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / CustomStandard / Bass Boost / Clear Voice / Custom
Battery LifeMax 10hrsMax 10hrsMax 20hrsMax 30hrs
WaterDustproofIP67IP67, Military Standard 810HIP67, Military Standard 810HIP67, Military Standard 810H
StrapOOOO
Dimensions (W x H x D)89.5 x 85.8 x 47.2 mm94 x 98 x 46 mm211 x 71.6 x 70 mm272 x 103 x 88 mm
Weight220g280g700g1,400g
ColourBlack / Warm GreyBlack / RedBlack / Warm GreyBlack
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All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

EQ

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IP67, Military Standard 810H

  • Auracast

    Yes

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Google Fast Pair

    Yes

  • Party Link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Party Link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Speakerphone

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • USB Audio (USB-C)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    120 x 121 x 61 mm

  • Speaker

    94 x 98 x 46 mm

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    0.4 kg

  • Net Weight

    0.28 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    1ch

  • Output Power

    6W

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096727447

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    5W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5W

SOUND MODE

  • Play Time Enhance

    Yes

  • Sound Field Enhance

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes (1)

  • Woofer Unit

    1.5 inch x 1

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    Max 10h

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

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