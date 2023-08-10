We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Standard Smart Hotel TV
A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution
A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pro:Centric Cloud
A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.
Pro:Centric Direct
A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.
Pro:Idiom
Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.
All Spec
-
Tool Name
-
TL52 : 28”
-
Stand Type
-
1 pole (fixed)
-
front color
-
Ceramic BK
-
Inch
-
28"
-
Resolution
-
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Backlight Unit Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
250 typ
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1000000:1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Response Time(G to G, ms)
-
10ms max
-
Refresh Rate
-
60(50)Hz
-
Life span (hrs)
-
30,000
-
SoC
-
K8Lp
-
SoC (Marketing Name)
-
Quad
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
5W + 5W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes (Ready)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
Yes / Yes
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Yes (Smart)
-
Data Streaming ( IP & RF)
-
Yes
-
HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
-
GEM / HTML5
-
IP Return path
-
Yes
-
Multicast / Unicast ready
-
Yes / Yes
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric Cloud (version)
-
Yes (1.0)
-
Pro:Centric Direct (version)
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
-
Yes (PCA3.8)
-
PCS500R
-
Yes
-
PCS400R
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Version)
-
Yes (5.0)
-
Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)
-
Yes
-
webOS version
-
Yes (webOS22)
-
Smart Home (Launcher Bar)
-
Yes
-
Gallery Mode
-
Yes
-
Quick Access
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Pre-loaded App
-
Yes
-
SDP Server compatibility
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
Yes (Ready, MR18HA)
-
SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)
-
Yes
-
Mood Display
-
Yes
-
Soft AP
-
Yes
-
WiFi (version)
-
Yes (802.11ac)
-
HDMI-ARC
-
Yes (HDMI #2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
Yes
-
EzManager
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
Wake on RF
-
Yes
-
WOL
-
Yes / No
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Diagnostics
-
Yes (IP Remote)
-
SI Compatible Protocol
-
Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)
-
HTNG-CEC
-
Yes (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes (Hotel Mode)
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Limited)
-
Instant ON
-
Yes
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
-
●
LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
Mobile Remote
-
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
-
Yes / Yes
-
Energy Saving mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Conformal Coating
-
Yes
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
Yes
-
Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)
-
Yes
-
NTP sync timer
-
Yes (Clock Setup)
-
BEACON
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2 Supported)
-
HDMI In
-
1 (2.0)
-
USB
-
1 (2.0)
-
CI Slot
-
1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)
-
1 (2.1)
-
RF In
-
2
-
AV In
-
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1
-
RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
1 (D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service)
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)brAudio Line Out(3.5mm phoone jack)
-
2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
2 (Ethernet, Aux)
-
VESA Compatible
-
Yes
100x100
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.2
-
Weight with Stand
-
4.6
-
Weight in Shipping
-
7 / 7(W/S)
-
Size without Stand
-
650 x 390 x 79
-
Size with Stand
-
650 x 445 x 188
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
47.0W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
33.4W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB , CU TR
-
EMC
-
CE
-
ErP Class
-
N/A
-
On Power Consumption
-
N/A
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65%
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
N/A
-
SDR Grade
-
E
-
SDR On mode
-
22W
-
HDR Grade
-
N/A
-
HDR On mode
-
N/A
-
Remote type
-
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (1.5M)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
