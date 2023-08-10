About Cookies on This Site

28LN661HBLD

A Standard Smart Hotel TV

Front view with infill image

A Standard Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solution

A TV on a hotel’s wall shows a bright and vivid screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard.

A woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Pro:Idiom

Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology provides access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high-value digital content.

Using Pro:Idiom can prevent illegal copying of content.

The user is running the screen function via remote control. LN661H series is loaded at a high speed within 1 to 2 seconds.

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
The user is installing via the EzManager's automatic installation function.

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function for automatically set up Pro:Centric TV settings without the extra effort of configuration. Auto-installation requires 1-3 minutes while manual installation requires 3-5 minutes.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Tool Name

TL52 : 28”

Stand Type

1 pole (fixed)

front color

Ceramic BK

DISPLAY

Inch

28"

Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Backlight Unit Type

Direct

Brightness

250 typ

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1000000:1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Response Time(G to G, ms)

10ms max

Refresh Rate

60(50)Hz

Life span (hrs)

30,000

VIDEO

SoC

K8Lp

SoC (Marketing Name)

Quad

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

5W + 5W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

AI Sound

Yes

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes (Ready)

LG Sound Sync

Yes (Required Bluetooth)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

Yes / Yes

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

Yes (Smart)

Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

Yes

HCAP (GEM/HTML) br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)

GEM / HTML5

IP Return path

Yes

Multicast / Unicast ready

Yes / Yes

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

Yes

Pro:Centric Cloud (version)

Yes (1.0)

Pro:Centric Direct (version)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Centric Application (version)

Yes (PCA3.8)

PCS500R

Yes

PCS400R

Yes

Quick Menu (Version)

Yes (5.0)

Pro:Idiom (S/W Type)

Yes

Pro:Idiom (Mobile, Lite)

Yes

webOS version

Yes (webOS22)

Smart Home (Launcher Bar)

Yes

Gallery Mode

Yes

Quick Access

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Pre-loaded App

Yes

SDP Server compatibility

Yes

Magic Remote Compatibility

Yes (Ready, MR18HA)

SW Clock (World Clock / Alarm)

Yes

Mood Display

Yes

Soft AP

Yes

WiFi (version)

Yes (802.11ac)

HDMI-ARC

Yes (HDMI #2)

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

Yes

EzManager

Yes

USB Cloning

Yes

Wake on RF

Yes

WOL

Yes / No

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (IP Remote)

SI Compatible Protocol

Yes (TV Link tuner, RS232C)

HTNG-CEC

Yes (1.4)

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes (1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

Yes

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes (Hotel Mode)

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Instant ON

Yes

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility


LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

Mobile Remote

Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Yes

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes / Yes

Energy Saving mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Conformal Coating

Yes

Healthcare Headphone Mode

Yes

Hybrid Caption (Closed Caption Digital Only)

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes (Clock Setup)

BEACON

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2 Supported)

HDMI In

1 (2.0)

USB

1 (2.0)

CI Slot

1 (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

HDMI In (HDMI Ver.)

1 (2.1)

RF In

2

AV In

1 (Phone Jack Type)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

1 (D-Sub 9pin, Control & Service)

External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)brAudio Line Out(3.5mm phoone jack)

2 (Spk-out 1(Stereo, Max 2W with 8Ω), Vol. Control 1)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

ETC

VESA Compatible

Yes
100x100

Kensington Lock

Yes

Weight without Stand

4.2

Weight with Stand

4.6

Weight in Shipping

7 / 7(W/S)

Size without Stand

650 x 390 x 79

Size with Stand

650 x 445 x 188

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption(Max)

47.0W

Power Consumption(Typ)

33.4W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5 W

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB , CU TR

EMC

CE

ErP Class

N/A

On Power Consumption

N/A

Luminance Ratio (%)

65%

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

N/A

SDR Grade

E

SDR On mode

22W

HDR Grade

N/A

HDR On mode

N/A

ACCESSORY

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

Power Cable

Yes (1.5M)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(28LN661HBLD)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(28LN661HBLD)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(28LN661HBLD)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(28LN661HBLD)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (28LN661HBLD)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.