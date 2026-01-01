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32" LG Medical Display, with Mini-LED, DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), Protection Glass, IP45, White
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Outstanding image quality
32” 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Suitable for surgery
Optical bonding
IP45 (Front) & IK06
12G-SDI support
User convenience
Clone screen
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Failover input switch
Outstanding image quality with Mini-LED
1.5K local dimming zones
Immersive environment to focus on the surgical procedure
Local dimming, inherent to Mini-LED technology, enables precise brightness control across specific sections of the LED backlight, enhancing visual contrast by darkening the dark areas and brightening the light areas. This monitor, equipped with 1.5K local dimming zones, significantly enhances the dynamic contrast ratio to up to 1,000,000:1 and reaches a peak brightness of 2,000 cd/m².
Additionally, this local dimming technique may improve energy efficiency compared to traditional edge-lit backlight technologies, thereby prolonging the display's durability.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
With a wide colour range of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976), the 32HR734S provides a great level of detail with optimised image clarity and colour accuracy.
*Comparison of DCI-P3 (triangles outlined with gray dotted lines). The 32HR734S (triangles outlined in black) supports the colour gamut of DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976).
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Suitable for surgical environments
Optical bonding
Sharp and vibrant images
The 32HR734S is engineered with optical bonding technology, seamlessly integrating the backlight, module, and glass without any air gaps, and further enhanced with Anti-glare, Anti-reflection, and Anti-fingerprint coatings on the front glass. This combination significantly improves display readability by minimising reflections and glare, ensuring that image clarity and colour accuracy are optimised even in brightly lit environments. The elimination of air gaps reduces light dispersion and loss, resulting in sharper and more vibrant images.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without optical bonding.
Without Anti-glare
With Anti-glare
Anti-glare coating
The anti-glare coating of optically bonded glass reduces screen glare and reflection, providing a clear display even in brightly lit operating rooms.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AG.
Without Anti-reflection
With Anti-reflection
Anti-reflection coating
The anti-reflection coating of optically bonded glass minimises the reflectance of visible light wavelengths, providing clearer images.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AR.
Without Anti-fingerprint
With Anti-fingerprint
Anti-fingerprint coating
The anti-fingerprint coating of optically bonded glass reduces contamination from fingerprints and smudges, contributing to a clear display of the surgical area.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*The comparison images are simulated for illustrative purposes only. They are not actual images of the glass with/without AF.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front) & IK06
With IP45 (Front) and IP32 (Except for front) ratings, the 32HR734S is suitable for surgical environments where blood and other bodily fluids are likely to splash. Additionally, this monitor offers high resistance to physical impact, as denoted by its IK06 rating.
IP45 (Front) & IP32 (Except for front)
IK06
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
User convenience
Up to 4 PBP & PIP
Monitor various information on a single screen
As the 32HR734S supports up to 4 PBP & PIP, medical professionals can monitor various critical information streams concurrently on a single screen, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. For example, medical staff can view a combination of laparoscopic and fluoroscopic images while monitoring vital signs.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Clone Screen
Using a Clone screen feature that replicates the entire display content onto a secondary monitor via the HDMI output, members of the surgical team can visually monitor the progress of surgery, which can help facilitate efficient collaboration and communication.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Mirror mode & Rotation mode
Mirror mode and Rotation mode allow users to adjust the display for optimal viewing, whether flipping the image horizontally or rotating it 180 degrees to match the orientation of the surgical camera.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Failover input switch
This feature provides an uninterrupted display by automatically switching to an alternative video source if the primary input fails, compatible across various interfaces including HDMI, SDI, DVI, and DP. Particularly for 12G-SDI, the system can automatically switch from the primary input to the next available one if a signal loss is detected.
*All images, including surgical images on the display, are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product, usage, or images appearing on the display.
Key Feature
- 31.5-inch 4K (3840x2160) with Mini-LED
- DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
- Protection Glass (Optical Bonding, Anti-Reflection, Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Glare)
- Clone Screen
- Up to 4PBP, PIP / 12G-SDI support
- IP45 (Front), IP32 (Except for front), IK06
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
32-inch
Resolution
4K (3,840 x 2,160)
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1,000 : 1
Response Time
5 ms (GtG at Faster)
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178° (Right / Left), 178° (Up / Down)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
800 cd/m²
Colour Bit
10 bit
FEATURES
HW Calibration
Yes (LG Calibration Studio)
PBP
Yes (2 / 3 / 4 PBP)
PIP
Yes
POWER
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
Power Consumption (Max.)
130 W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3 W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf