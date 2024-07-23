Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Câu hỏi thưởng gặp

Loading
Q.
How do I track my order?
A.
Q.
Can I amend the delivery address for my order?
A.

  • We recommend you to contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg ASAP if you require an address change for your order. Whilst we make every effort to change a delivery address after purchase, we cannot make any guarantees.

Q.
How long is the refund?
A.

  • You should receive an email notification upon successful cancellation or return process. 

     

    Afterwhich, the refund will credit back to your payment account should be within 10~14 business days (depending on your issuing bank)

Q.
What is LG's return/change of mind policy?
A.

  • You may return Products at any time within fourteen (14) days, beginning on the day you purchase the Products.

    However, you are need to meet the following requirements:

     

    1. Within 14 days or purchase from the LG Online Shop you contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg to lodge your request for a 'Change of Mind' return;

    2. Product is unused and product packaging is unopened and packing seal is intact.

    3. Packaging of product is not damaged.

     

    We are sorry that we would not accept any return for used or opened product.

     

    Upon receiving your request, our agent will assist you on the collection and the refund of the product.

Q.
What if I received a faulty product?
A.

  • If you encounter situation where you receive a product that is faulty or not working, kindly please contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.

    Upon receiving your request, we will assigned our technical support specialist to check and diagnose your product.

Q.
Where can I find LG warranty information?
A.
Q.
What is LG's installation coverage?
A.

  • Depending on the purchase product, we offer different installation coverage.

     We are offering free basic installation for TVs, Washing machines, Refrigerators. Dishwasher, Stylers, Monitors, Air Purifiers, and micorwave ovens.

     

     Free Basic installation includes:

     a) Connecting the product to Local Wifi Network (If product has built-in Wifi)

     b) Connecting the product to power unit

     c) Shift product to desired location (required by Customer)

     d) Installation of washing machine does not include making modification of the tap and drainage pipes

     e) Installation of washing machine and Dishwasher and refrigerator (Plumbing Type) include connecting product to water inlet.

     d) Installation of TVs includes either setting up the TV on your assigned TV console or wall mount at your desired location.

    e) Installation of monitor stand on table top 

     

     Should you have other installation requirements, charges may apply. Kindly please share any special request when our logistics partner contact you during the appointment phase.

     

    For more assistance, you can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg.

Q.
What is the LG's delivery coverage?
A.

  • We can only be delivered to addresses within mainland Singapore to which LG’s third party delivery partner delivers. We may not be able to do deliveries in areas with security restrictions such as but not limited to army camps, immigrations areas, Changi Airport and off-shore islands. You will be contacted by our logistics partner in the event such situation arise.

Q.
If I need support regards to my order, how can I contact LG?
A.

  • Should you need any assistance regards to your order, you can contact us via Chatbot and chat with our service agent

     

     Our operating hours are as follows:

     Mon~Fri: 8.30am~6pm

     Sat: 8.30am~12pm 

     Sun / PH: Closed

     

     Our agents will be ready to attend to any your request regarding your orders.

Q.
How do I request a repair service?
A.
Q.
How do I track the status of my repair service?
A.

  • You can always contact us via Chatbot within LG.com/sg or enquire at our after-sales dedicated hotline during operating hour for assistance (https://wa.me/65120555).

     

    Please prepare the contact number used to schedule repair appointment.

