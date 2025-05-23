We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Soundbar mit 160 Watt Musikleistung und Dolby Digital
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
TV-Speaker Bar
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
2.1
-
Power Output - Total
160W
-
Power Output - Front
80W x2
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Audio Input - Optical
Ja
ZUBEHÖR
-
Bedienungsanleitung - Schnellstart Anleitung
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
Ja (IR)
-
Batterien
Ja
-
Speaker Cable
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM
-
Main
1000 x 80 x 55,3
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
