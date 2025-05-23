Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
2.1 Ultra Slim Speakerbar mit drahtlosem aktivem Subwoofer, Bluetooth und 310 Watt

NB4530A
  • LG NB4530A 2.1 Speakerbar
Hauptmerkmale

  • 2.1 System mit drahtlosem aktiven Subwoofer
  • Bluetooth
  • Ultra Slim Design (nur 35mm)
  • Unterstützung externer Festplatten
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LEISTUNG

  • Kanäle

    2.1

  • Gesamtleistung

    310 W

  • Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    80W x2

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    150 Watt

LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    2.1

  • Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig

    Ja

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Ja

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

AUDIO FORMATE

  • LPCM

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS

    Nein

  • MP3 / WMA

    Ja

KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN

  • LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)

    Nein / Ja

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Ja

  • Natural EQ

    Ja

  • By Pass

    Ja

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Ja

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Ja

  • Game EQ

    Ja

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Ja

  • Night Mode

    Ja

  • Loudness

    Ja

MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN

  • Simplink

    Ja

  • LGTV Wireless Audio Streaming

    Ja

  • TV Volume OSD sync.

    Ja

  • Direct Volume & Mute Control by LGTV Remote

    Ja

  • Automatic Power on/off

    Ja

  • A/V Sync Delay

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

  • USB Host

    Ja

  • USB Charge

    Ja

  • Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE

  • USB 2.0

    Nein

  • Portable In (3,5mm)

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Audio In (Cinch)

    1

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    1

ABMESSUNGEN(B X H X T)MM

  • Subwoofer

    221 x 351,5 x 281

  • Soundbar/Speakerbar

    1038 x 35,4 x 75

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • Schnellstartanleitung

    Ja

  • Bedienungsanleitung auf CD-Rom

    Ja

  • Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja (IR)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    1

  • USB Kabel

    1

  • Optisches Kabel

    1

  • Wandhalterung

    Ja

  • Tischstandfuß

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

