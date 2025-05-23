We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2m Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit 335l Nutzinhalt
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A++
-
Farbe
Premium Platinum
NUTZINHALT(L)
-
Gesamt
335
AUSSTATTUNG
-
Linear Kompressor™ (Super Leise)
Ja
-
Display
Digitales Touchdisplay
-
Fresh 0° Zone
Ja
-
Innenbeleuchtung
LED
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Ja
-
Zero Clearance
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(CM)
-
Produkt (B x H x T)
59,5 x 190 x 67,1
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
