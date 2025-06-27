Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 641L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLC41EPPE
GSLC41EPPE.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Unterstützung

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (E, 641L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLC41EPPE

GSLC41EPPE
Hauptmerkmale

  • Multiairflow Umluftkühlung (innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum)
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender
  • Kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig (4,3L Wassertank)
  • Moist Balance Crisper (Feuchtigkeitsregulierende Oberfläche)
  • Total NoFrost (Nie wieder abtauen)
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie* *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr
SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Smart Inverter Compressor® von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger

Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden.

Der Smart Inverter Compressor® hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    420

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    115

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    105

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 750

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    620

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Fach-Spray

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087979121

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 (transparent)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

