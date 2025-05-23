Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone

  • Vorderansicht von LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone LG G7
Vorderansicht von LG G7 ThinQ Smartphone LG G7
Hauptmerkmale

  • AI-Kamera-Funktionen für perfekte Aufnahmen
  • Extra helles 6,1" FullVision Display mit einstellbarem Notch
  • Verbesserte Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung
  • 16 MP Dual-Hauptkamera mit verbessertem Weitwinkel
  • Premium Klangqualität mit Boombox Lautsprecher, Quad-DAC und DTS:X
  • Wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 8 Oreo

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    Extra helles FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68

  • Farbvarianten

    New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray

  • Formfaktor

    153,2 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm

  • Gewicht

    162 g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    LCD, QHD+ Panel mit bis zu 1000 nit Helligkeit

  • Typ

    In-Cell Touch Display

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    15,47 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll2

    6,1”

  • Screen-to-Body Ratio

    81.9%

  • Auflösung

    3120 x 1440 Pixel (QHD+)

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera

    Dual-Kamera (Weitwinkelkamera & Standardwinkelkamera)

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Megapixel

    16 Megapixel

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Weitwinkel-Radius

    107°

  • Weitwinkelkamera - Linse

    f/1,9

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Megapixel

    16 Megapixel

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Standardperspektiven-Radius

    71°

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Blende

    f/1,6

  • Standardwinkelkamera - Video-Auflösung

    UHD

  • Selfie-Kamera

    8 Megapixel

  • Standardperspektiven-Radius

    80°

  • Blende

    f/1,9

  • Feature & UX

    Google Lens, extra helle Kamera, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, QTags, Glaslinse, verbesserte Weitwinkelkamera, LG Log, Kino-Effekte, Punktzoom, Quick Video Editor, Graphy, PDAF, Signature UX, Live Streaming, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

  • Taktrate

    2,8 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C- und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot, USB OTG

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • E-Mail

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3000 mAh

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja, QC 3.0, PD 21W

  • Wireless Charging

    Ja

  • Stand-by-Zeit

    100 hrs (mit AoD)

  • Sprechzeit

    930 min (3G)

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    64 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    4 GB

SONSTIGES

  • Sonstige Features

    Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung, Google Assistant

  • Produkt-Code

    Aurora Black: LMG710EM.ADECBK
    New Platinum Gray: LMG710EM.ADECPL

  • EAN

    Aurora Black: 8806087030976
    New Platinum Gray: 8806087030983

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

