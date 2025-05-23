Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Welcher QNED TV ist der richtige für Sie?

QNED99: Unser bester 8K QNED Mini LED TV.

 

Ultimative Größe trifft auf ultimative Leistung – das Ergebnis ist unser hochmoderner 8K QNED Mini LED TV. Egal, ob Sie ein Cineast, Sportfan oder Gamer sind: Wenn Sie ein erstklassiges LCD-Erlebnis suchen, dann ist dies genau der richtige Fernseher für Sie.

QNED91: Der Inbegriff des 4K QNED Mini LED TV.

 

Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einem atemberaubenden 4K-Fernseher sind, der sich hervorragend für Filme, Sport und Spiele eignet, dann ist unser bester 4K QNED Mini LED TV genau das Richtige für Sie. Das innovative Display sieht in jeder Größe spektakulär aus, während AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR und der neue HDMI-2.1-Standard dafür sorgen, dass Sie bei den aktuellen Games auf dem Laufenden bleiben.

Aufklappen und den passenden TV finden.

Table Caption
Funktionen QNED99 QNED91
Der QNED99 mit einer Nahaufnahme von leuchtend bunten Blütenblättern und dem 8K-Logo auf dem Bildschirm.
Unser bester 8K QNED Mini LED TV.
Der QNED91 mit einer Nahaufnahme von blauen und violetten Blütenblättern.
Der Inbegriff des 4K QNED Mini LED TV
Display 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 86/75/65 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75/65 Zoll
Audio 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2 Kanal/40W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-Picture AI-Sound
Farbe Nano Color Pro/100% Farbvolumen Nano Color Pro/100% Farbvolumen
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC VRR/ALLM/eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Verkaufsstellen Verkaufsstellen

*Die Verfügbarkeit der Magic-Tap-Funktion kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.
*HDMI-2.1-, HDMI-2.0-Bandbreiten-Anschlüsse.

Der LG QNED MiniLED TV steht vor einem hellen Hintergrund, und der Bildschirm zeigt eine Nahaufnahme von leuchtend bunten Blütenblättern.

Die Revolution des LCD-Fernsehens

Mehr erfahren
Weltraumszene mit einem großen felsigen Planeten, der in der rechten oberen Ecke des Bildschirms erscheint.

Filme ansehen wie nie zuvor.

Mehr erfahren
Nahaufnahme einer Figur aus einem Science-Fiction-Spiel, die einen Helm mit kreisförmigem Muster trägt.

Games spielen wie nie zuvor.

Mehr erfahren
Ein weiter Blick auf ein Fußballstadion mit Menschenmenge und einem gerade laufenden Spiel.

Sport mitverfolgen wie nie zuvor.

Mehr erfahren
An einer grauen Wand hängender LG QNED Mini LED TV. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Nahaufnahme von großen Pflanzenblättern in verschiedenen Grün-, Blau- und Rottönen.

Design wie nie zuvor.

Mehr erfahren

Bild eines großen, rosa beleuchteten Baumes vor einem dunklen, sternenübersäten Hintergrund. Der Baum ist von TV-Rahmen umgeben, was auf die lebensechte Bildqualität der OLED TVs hinweist.

Erleben Sie Wunderbares
mit LG OLED

Erleben Sie Wunderbares<br>mit LG OLED Jetzt entdecken
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 