We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Welcher QNED TV ist der richtige für Sie?
QNED99: Unser bester 8K QNED Mini LED TV.
Ultimative Größe trifft auf ultimative Leistung – das Ergebnis ist unser hochmoderner 8K QNED Mini LED TV. Egal, ob Sie ein Cineast, Sportfan oder Gamer sind: Wenn Sie ein erstklassiges LCD-Erlebnis suchen, dann ist dies genau der richtige Fernseher für Sie.
QNED91: Der Inbegriff des 4K QNED Mini LED TV.
Wenn Sie auf der Suche nach einem atemberaubenden 4K-Fernseher sind, der sich hervorragend für Filme, Sport und Spiele eignet, dann ist unser bester 4K QNED Mini LED TV genau das Richtige für Sie. Das innovative Display sieht in jeder Größe spektakulär aus, während AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR und der neue HDMI-2.1-Standard dafür sorgen, dass Sie bei den aktuellen Games auf dem Laufenden bleiben.
Aufklappen und den passenden TV finden.
*Die Verfügbarkeit der Magic-Tap-Funktion kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.
*HDMI-2.1-, HDMI-2.0-Bandbreiten-Anschlüsse.