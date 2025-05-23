Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
55“ LG OLED TV
OLED55GX9LA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

55“ LG OLED TV

OLED55GX9LA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

55“ LG OLED TV

OLED55GX9LA
(3)
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K OLED Gallery TV
  • ALPHA9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
  • Cinema HDR mit Dolby Vision IQ und Filmmaker Mode
  • AI Upscaling
  • 60 Watt Sound System mit Dolby Atmos Sound
  • Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    4K OLED

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    139

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Selbstleuchtende Pixel

  • Black

    Perfect Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • True Motion / Refresh Rate

    TM200 (100Hz)

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    ALPHA9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro

    AI Picture Pro

  • Face Enhancing

    AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing

  • Upscaling

    AI Upscaling

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing on SQM

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja/Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

  • 4K HFR

    HDMI, USB, RF

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI, USB, RF

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Ja

FARB - UND BILDWIEDERGABE

  • Source Quality Management

    Ja

  • Farbverbesserung

    Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    True Color Accuracy Pro (33x33x33)

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Vier Rechenvorgänge

  • Schärfenverbesserung

    Frequenzbasierend

  • Tiefenverbesserung

    Objektbasierend

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60P, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Ja

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync Kompatibel

    Ja

  • Freesync Kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGiG

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    60Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    4.2ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interneLautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro

    Ja

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Surround Modus

    Dolby Surround/OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Ja (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Share

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Nein (UK, Germany)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein (UK, Germany)

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple HomePod

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • AI Launcher

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Sports Alert

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Music Discovery

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Ja

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

HEIMAUTOMATION

  • Control4 SDDP

    Ja

  • Network IP Control

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    2x DVB-T2/C/S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    4 (unten)

  • HDMI Version

    2x HDMI 2.1 / 2x HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (unten)

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    3 (unten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja (unten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Ja (unten)

  • Line out

    Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Ja

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)

    G

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    160 kWh

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1225 x 706 x 23,1 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1225 x 765 x 271 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1360 x 810 x 175 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    1168 x 271 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    21,8 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    22,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    26,7 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300 x 300

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR20 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, no-Gap Wandhalterung, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806098661527

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

