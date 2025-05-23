65“ LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
True Motion / Refresh Rate
TM200 (100Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja/Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
-
4K HFR
HDMI, USB, RF
-
2K HFR
HDMI, USB, RF
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB - UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Ja
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy Pro (33x33x33)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Vier Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Frequenzbasierend
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Ja
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Ja
-
HGiG
Ja
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
60Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
4.2ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interneLautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
Ja
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Dolby Surround/OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein (UK, Germany)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Music Discovery
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2/C/S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4 (unten)
-
HDMI Version
2x HDMI 2.1 / 2x HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
3 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (unten)
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
3 (unten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja (unten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (unten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Ja
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)
G
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
198 kWh
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1446 x 830 x 19,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1446 x 888 x 284 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1600 x 970 x 175 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
1371 x 284 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
29 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
29,8 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
36,3 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
300 x 300
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR20 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, no-Gap Wandhalterung, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806098661510
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
