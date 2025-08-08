Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
50 Zoll LG QNED AI QNED70 4k Smart TV 2025
50QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

50 Zoll LG QNED AI QNED70 4k Smart TV 2025

50QNED70A6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

50 Zoll LG QNED AI QNED70 4k Smart TV 2025

50QNED70A6A
QNED70 USP Einführungsvideo.
Vorderansicht des LG QNED70 TV, LG QNED Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED TV zeigt farbenfrohe, ineinanderlaufende Texturen, wie gemalt.
Rückansicht des LG QNED70 TV
Linke Seitenansicht des LG QNED70 TV
Vorderansicht und Seitenansicht des LG QNED AI QNED70 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben. Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. Der Titel bezieht sich auf die neue und einzigartige Technologie von LG für einen großen Farbraum, mit der du lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm sehen kannst.
Der alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet gelb und bunte Lichtblitze fliegen aus ihm heraus. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem über einer LG Soundbar an der Wand befestigten LG QNED TV. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Im Abschnitt wird erläutert, dass jede Action auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand über einer LG Soundbar montiert ist, und ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.
Auf einem LG TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat. Der Text erklärt, dass der Al Chatbot die Absicht des Benutzers verstehen und Lösungen zur Fehlerbehebung anbieten kann.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem über einer LG Soundbar an der Wand befestigten LG QNED TV. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Im Abschnitt wird erläutert, dass jede Action auf einer großen Leinwand noch spannender ist.
Hauptmerkmale

  • Unglaublich reichhaltige Farbpalette dank All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • 4K-Bildqualität, hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 7 4K AI Prozessor Gen8
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
  • Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit von 4K Super Upscaling
  • Hohe Auflösung auf dem Großbildschirm eines Ultra Big TV
Mehr

Die in der nachstehenden Produktübersicht verwendeten Bilder dienen nur zu Darstellungszwecken. In der Bildergalerie oben auf der Seite findest du eine genaue Darstellung.

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles und farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die QNED-Farbtechnologie und die Fähigkeit zur Darstellung eines breiten Spektrums von Farbtönen mit großem Kontrast zeigt. Das LG QNED AI-Logo ist sichtbar. Der Titel lautet: Jede Farbe neu mit Dynamic QNED Color.

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles und farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die QNED-Farbtechnologie und die Fähigkeit zur Darstellung eines breiten Spektrums von Farbtönen mit großem Kontrast zeigt. Das LG QNED AI-Logo ist sichtbar. Der Titel lautet: Jede Farbe neu mit Dynamic QNED Color.

Jede Farbe neu mit Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED und QNED evo sind jeweils mit unterschiedlichen Farblösungen ausgestattet, die LGs neueste und einzigartige Wide-Colour-Gamut-Technologie nutzen. Diese ersetzt Quantum Dots.

BildqualitätwebOS für AIGroßbild TVKlangqualitätUnterhaltung

Brandneue dynamische QNED-Farben

Die neueste und einzigartige Farbraum-Technologie von LG, die Quantum Dot ersetzt, bietet eine verbesserte Farbreproduktionsrate.

Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben.

Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen mit LG QNED

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

Lerne den leistungsstarken, intelligenten alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 kennen

Mit deutlichen Leistungsverbesserungen und schnellerer Verarbeitung bietet der Alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 jetzt 4K-Bildqualität mit viel besserer Schärfe und Tiefe als zuvor.

Der alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet gelb und bunte Lichtblitze fliegen aus ihm heraus.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

4K Super Upscaling erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Der leistungsstarke LG-Prozessor erhöht die Auflösung auf Originalqualität. Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit von 4K Super Upscaling.

Vergleich der Bildqualität mit und ohne LG 4K Super Upscaling. Zwei Panel zeigen ein Bild desselben bunten Vogels im Wald, der auf einem Ast sitzt, das Panel auf der rechten Seite ist verblasst.

Die nächste Generation der LG AI TVs

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. KI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungsmöglichkeiten für andere Smart-Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

Großbild TV

Sieh dir deine Lieblingsfilme, Sportübertragungen und Spiele auf dem LG Ultra Big TV an. Tauche ein in die hohe Auflösung auf einem Bildschirm im Superformat.

Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem an der Wand befestigten LG QNED TV. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind.

Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem an der Wand befestigten LG QNED TV. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind.

*QNED70 ist in einer maximalen Größe von 86 Zoll erhältlich. Welche konkreten Zoll-Größen verfügbar sind, ist von der Region abhängig.

AI Sound Pro mit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Klangmodusmenü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Soundbar-Modelle, die mit dem Fernseher kompatibel sind, können sich abhängig von Region und Land unterscheiden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

Beste Kombination aus LG Soundbar und LG TV

*Eigenschaften sind modellabhängig. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

 

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming Portal kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Starkes Gameplay

Erlebe erstklassiges Gaming mit VRR. Leg los, ohne dass Verzögerungen deine Leistung beeinträchtigen.

Hände, die einen Spielcontroller vor einem Bildschirm mit Rennspiel halten. Das VRR-Logo befindet sich in der oberen linken Ecke, außerdem sind andere relevante Zertifizierungen zu sehen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 60 Hz unterstützen. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit FILMMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, der den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG QNED TV bearbeitet. Unten links ist das FILMMAKER Mode™-Logo zu sehen. Unter dem Bild befinden sich Logos für Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV und LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Services variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren. 

*In Abhängigkeit von der Größe und dem Modell deines Fernsehers und von deiner Region ist die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat zu erwerben.

Drucken

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Prozessor

    α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Leistung

    20W

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 122 x 654 x 67,9

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)

    9,8

Alle Spezifikationen

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Display-Auflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Prozessor

    α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Bildmodi

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Ja

GAMING

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 60 Hz)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Farben umkehren

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 122 x 654 x 67,9

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (BxHxT mm)

    1 122 x 710 x 235

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT mm)

    1 215 x 760 x 142

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT mm)

    982 x 235

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß (kg)

    9,8

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß (kg)

    9,9

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    12,2

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH mm)

    200 x 200

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806096456774

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Audio Codecs

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung des Lautsprechers

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 Kanal

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • LAN

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1 (außer UK und Irland)

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • Tuner-Anschluss (Antenne/Kabel)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 ( 802.11ac)

SMART TV

  • Apple Airplay2-kompatibel

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Webcam-kompatibel

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Apple Home

    Ja

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GA / Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR25GB(UK, Italy)

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analog TV Empfang

    Ja

  • Digital TV Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

