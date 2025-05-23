Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" LG Full HD TV
32LM6300PLA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

32" LG Full HD TV

32LM6300PLA ERP_NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

32" LG Full HD TV

32LM6300PLA
(2)
  • Vorderansicht von 32&#34; LG Full HD TV 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
  • LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
Vorderansicht von 32&#34; LG Full HD TV 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA
LG 32" LG Full HD TV, 32LM6300PLA

Hauptmerkmale

  • 32" Full HD TV
  • Quad Core Prozessor
  • Active HDR
  • 10 Watt Sound System
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Wifi (802.11ac)
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    FHD

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    81

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    32

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

  • BLU Type

    Direct

  • Deep Learning AI Prozessor

    Quad Core Processor

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja (nur Full HD)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Color Enhancer

    Dynamic Color

  • Noise Reduction

    Ja

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    2K@60P,10bit

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    43" 20 Watt
    32" 10 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interneLautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • Surround Modus

    Virtual Surround Plus

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA,apt-X(Refer to manual)

SMART HOME ASSISTANT

  • ThinQ

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Speech to Text

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja (benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control)

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Ja

  • Split Screen

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC erweiterbar (Muss separat erworben werden)

  • AI Launcher

    Ja

  • AI Recommendation

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universal Control

    Ready, benötigt Magic Motion Remote Control

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

HEIMAUTOMATION:

  • Control4 SDDP

    Ja

  • Network IP Control

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Nein

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 1.4

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 1)

  • USB

    2 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    2 (hinten, RF / Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)

    G

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    50

ABMESSUNGEN/PALLETTEN/EAN CODE

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    736 x 437 x 82,9 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    736 x 464 x 180 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    606 x 180 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    4,65 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    4,7 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    5,9 kg

  • EAN Code

    8806098382866

ZUBEHÖR

  • Remote

    IR-Fernbedienung

VESA

  • VESA Abmessungen

    200 x 200

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 