49" LG UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Displaygröße (cm)
124
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
49
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
VIDEO (PICTURE QUALITY)
-
HDR
Aktives HDR
-
- HDR10
Ja
-
- HLG
Ja
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20 W
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 ch
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung
Nachrüstung möglich
-
LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth
Ja
-
Audio Decoder
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
SMART TV
webOS 3.5
-
Magic Remote
Nachrüstung möglich
-
Magic Zoom
Live Zoom + Focus Zoom (Focus Zoom Magic Remote)
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)
Ja
AUFNAHMEFUNKTION
-
Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB Tuner
1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2
-
CI+ Modul Schacht
CI+ 1.3
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
3
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja
-
USB
2x USB 2.0
-
LAN
1
-
Component / Composite
1(Composite common)
-
CI Slot
1
-
Antenneneingänge
2 (RF, Sat)
-
WLAN
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
DESIGN
-
Standfuß
1pole
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A (A++ bis E Skala)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
103 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1110 x 650 x 81,1 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1110 x 705 x 259 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
11,3 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
12,7 kg
-
Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung
IR-Fernbedienung
-
VESA
Ja
-
VESA Abmessungen
300x300
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.