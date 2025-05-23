65“ LG UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
UHD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
165
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
65
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Nein
-
IPS Panel
Ja
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Nein
-
Ultra Luminance
Nein
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TrueMotion / Refresh Rate
TM100 (50Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
Quad Core
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
Nein
-
Face Enhancing
Nein
-
Upscaling
4K Upscaler
-
Auto Genre Selection
Nein
-
Image Enhancing
Ja (ohne SQM)
-
AI Brightness Control
Nein
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Nein
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR (120p)
Nein
-
2K HFR (120p)
Nein
-
Motion Pro
Nein
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
Nein (Local Contrast)
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Nein
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Nein
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
9 x 9 x 9
-
Rauschreduzierung
Zwei Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Ja
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60P, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync Kompatibel
Nein
-
Freesync Kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG Mode
MR
AUDIO
-
Sound Output gesamt
20 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interneLautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nein
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Ultra Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Nein
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text
Ja
-
LG Voice Search
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Nein
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Nein
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
LG TV Plus App
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple HomePod
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay 2
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ja
-
AI Launcher
Ja
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sports Alert
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Music Discovery
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Nein
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
HEIMAUTOMATION:
-
Control4 SDDP
Ja
-
Network IP Control
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Aufnahme auf externe USB-Festplatte
Ja
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2 (hinten) / 2 (seitlich)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Nein
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja
-
Component / AV Cinch
Ja (geteilter Eingang / gleichzeitige Belegung nicht möglich)
-
CI Slot
Ja
-
RF Eingang
2 (hinten, RF / Sat)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Nein
-
Line out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (V5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (A - G)
G
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
203 kWh
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT/VESA
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1453 x 840 x 84 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1453 x 907 x 340 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1600 x 1070 x 207 mm
-
B x T Standfuß
784 x 340 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
23 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
24,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
31,8 kg
-
VESA Norm
300 x 300
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR20 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806098679843
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
