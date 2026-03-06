About Cookies on This Site

Trockner Weiß (EEK D, 18 kg) mit AI Dry, Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT18VT

[No.131 RT18VT].pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt
[No.131 RT18VT].pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Trockner Weiß (EEK D, 18 kg) mit AI Dry, Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & selbstreinigendem Kondensator I RT18VT

RT18VT
Hauptmerkmale

  • AI Dry: Passt die Trocknung an die Stoffart und Beladungsgröße an, um Zeit und Energie effizient einzusparen.
  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie: schonende Trocknung mit niedrigen Temperaturen
  • Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator: Ausspülung mithilfe von Wasserdruck
  • Sensor Dry: optimiert die Trocknungsleistung
  • DUAL Filter: einfache und effiziente Wartung
  • Inverter Direct Drive® und DUAL Inverter Compressor®: energieeffizient, langlebig und leise mit jeweils 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung)
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Video, das in den LG Trockner in der mit einer LG Waschmaschine ausgestatteten Waschküche zoomt

Intelligente Trocknungslösungen

Erkennen der Textilien mittels LG KI-Technologie

Smarte Handhabung der Wäsche

AI Dry sorgt für effiziente Trocknungszyklen

Typ der Trocknungsbewegung

Sanfte Bewegung

6 Motion verhindert Schäden an den Textilien

Motor mit LG Inverter DirectDrive

Langlebiger und leiser Motor

Sanfter und behutsamer Trocknungsvorgang

Dual Inverter Wärmpepumpe

Energieeffizienz

Weniger Energieverbrauch durch Dual-Wärmepumpe

Titelmarke

Haltbarer und hygienischer

Deep-learning AI Dry

KI-gestützte Trocknungslösungen

Unser intelligenter, zeiteinsparender Trockner erkennt die Stofftextur automatisch und wählt die am besten geeigneten Einstellungen für den Waschvorgang aus.

der AI Dry Trocknungszyklus erkennt den Stofftyp und misst, wie viel Feuchtigkeit noch vorhanden ist

*Von Intertek getestet: KI-Trocknungszyklus des neuen Modells im Vergleich zum Zyklus „Normal“ des herkömmlichen Modells bei 3 kg empfindlicher Wäschestücke (Polyester-Hemd, Bluse, Dessous, Unterwäsche usw.)

*Anhand von Temperatur und Feuchtigkeit von Trockner und Wäsche wird die Trocknungszeit so angepasst, dass die Wäsche trocken ist.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

6 Motion

Eine neue Art der Pflege deiner Textilien

Der LG Inverter DirectDrive gibt deinen Lieblingsstücken dank eines Programms „Einlauf-Schutz“ die wohlverdiente Behandlung.

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Taumeln“

Tumbling

 

Einfache Taumelbewegung zum gleichmäßigen Trocknen der Wäschestücke

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Flattern“

Fluttering

 

Die Geschwindigkeit der Trommel wechselt

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Schleudern“

Tossing

 

Löst verknäulte Wäschestücke voneinander, damit die Textilien wirkungsvoller trocknen

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Langsamschleudern“

Rolling

 

Rotation der Trommel mit niedriger Geschwindigkeit verringert die Wasserabgabe beim Schleudern

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Verteilen“

Spreading

 

Verteilt die Wäschestücke zum schnelleren Trocknen an die Trommelwand

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Aufhalten“

Holding

 

Rotation der Trommel mit hoher Geschwindigkeit verringert die Taumelbewegung

Die Trocknungsbewegung „Taumeln“
Die Trocknungsbewegung „Flattern“
Die Trocknungsbewegung „Schleudern“
Die Trocknungsbewegung „Langsamschleudern“
Die Trocknungsbewegung „Verteilen“
Die Trocknungsbewegung „Aufhalten“

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Motor mit Inverter DirectDrive™

Langlebig, ruckfrei und leise

Der Motor „LG Inverter DirectDrive™“ sorgt für einen sanften und behutsamen Trocknungsvorgang. Für diesen Motor gilt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren.

Motor „LG Inverter DirectDrive“ mit der Abbildung einer Frau bei der Heimarbeit und einer weiteren Frau, die sich ausruht

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Flusen-Doppelfilter

Entfern Flusen und hält so die Kleidungsstücke sauber

Ein Flusen-Doppelfilter sorgt für optimale Trocknungsleistung.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Titelmarke

Für beständige Leistung, energiesparsame Pflege

DUAL Inverter Wärmepumpe

Ein Energiesparer, auf den du dich verlassen kannst

Der energiesparsame Trockner mit DUAL Inverter Wärmepumpe sorgt dafür, dass deine Kleidung immer schick aussieht. Für diese Wärmepumpe gilt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren.

Abbildung von LG Trockner und DUAL Inverter Wärmepumpe
Symbol „Energieeinsparung“

Energieeinsparung

Symbol „Kein Einlaufen“

Kein Einlaufen

Symbol „Schnelleres Trocknen“

Schnelleres Trocknen

Symbol „10 Jahre Garantie“

10 Jahre Garantie

*Im Mai 2024 von Intertek getestet. Programm „Baumwolle“ (Normal) mit 3 kg Ladung im Vergleich zu einem herkömmlichen LG Wäschetrockner mit Programm „Nur trocknen“. (RH18U8AVCW vs. F0L2CRVDE)

*Die Ergebnisse können in Abhängigkeit von Wäsche und Umgebungsbedingungen abweichen.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Titelmarke

Erledige deine Waschtage straffer und schneller

Automatische Kondensatorreinigung

Dank selbstreinigendem Kondensator hast du mehr Zeit für andere Arbeiten.

*Die erreichte Sauberkeit des Kondensators ist von den konkreten Betriebsumgebungen abhängig.

*Wie häufig eine „Automatische Kondensatorreinigung“ erfolgt, ist von der Menge und dem anfänglichen Feuchtigkeitsgehalt der Wäsche abhängig.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Smart Pairing

Waschen und Trocknen aufeinander abgestimmt

Mittels „Smart Pairing“ kann die Waschmaschine den Trockner zum Auswählen eines passenden Programms veranlassen, ein großartiger Wäsche-Hack.

*Um diese Funktion nutzen zu können, müssen Waschmaschine und Trockner über dein Wi-Fi-Heimnetzwerk miteinander verbunden und in der intelligenten Anwendung ThinQ™ registriert sein.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

ThinQ™

Einfaches Leben mit problemloser Steuerung

Steuere deine Wäsche jederzeit und überall

Mit der ThinQ-App kannst du dich mit deinem Trockner verbinden wie nie zuvor. Starte das Programm mit einem einmaligen Tippen auf eine Schaltfläche.

Einfache Wartung und Überwachung

Ob es sich um die tägliche Wartung oder größere Aufgaben handelt, mit der ThinQ-App kannst du den Energieverbrauch deines Trockners ganz bequem überwachen.

Freihändiges Bedienen mittels Sprachassistent

Sag deinem Smart Speaker oder deinem KI-Assistenten, was du brauchst, und lass deinen Trockner den Rest erledigen.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, ist vom konkreten Land und von Infrastruktur und Einrichtung des konkreten Smart Homes abhängig.

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Schlankes Design für Ihre Bedürfnisse

LG Trockner im Wohnzimmer

Passt sich in deine Innenausstattung ein

Edelstahl-Mitnehmer des LG Trockners

Mitnehmer aus Edelstahl

Sichtbares Display des LG Trockners

Ein besser sichtbares Display

Tür des LG Trockners ist aus gehärtetem Glas

Tür aus gehärtetem Glas

*Die Produktbilder in Abbildung und Video dienen nur zu Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

FAQ

Q.

Wie wähle ich einen neuen Trockner aus?

A.

Beachte bei der Entscheidung für einen Trockner folgende Punkte: 

1. Beladung passend zur Anzahl der Leute in deinem Haushalt

2. Energieeffizienzklasse für möglichst niedrige Energiekosten

3. Bedarfsgerechte Trocknungsprogramme

4. Intelligente Funktionen und Anwendungen wie LG ThinQ

5. Vom Trockner beanspruchter Installationsfreiraum

6. Zuverlässige Services mit garantierter Qualität

Q.

Muss für dieses Produkt eine zusätzliche Lüftung installiert werden?

A.

LG Trockner benötigen keine Lüftung und können überall und ohne besonderen Vorgaben an den Aufstellort betrieben werden.

Q.

Worauf muss ich achten, wenn ich Waschmaschine und Trockner übereinander aufstellen will?

A.

Damit sichergestellt ist, dass du Waschmaschine und Trockner gefahrlos, verlässlich und problemlos nutzen kannst, solltest du folgenden Punkte beachten.

1. Kompatibilität: Ganz zuerst musst du dich davon überzeugen, dass Waschmaschine und Trockner miteinander kompatibel sind. Es wird empfohlen, LG Trockner nur mit LG Trommelwaschmaschinen zu kombinieren. (Mögliche Tiefen von Waschmaschinen: 565, 615 mm)

2. Installationsfreiraum: Überprüfe die Maße des Aufstellorts zum Platzieren von Waschmaschine und Trockner nebeneinander. Achte zudem darauf, dass ausreichend Freiraum zum Öffnen der Türen von Waschmaschine und Trockner vorhanden ist.

3. Installation durch eine Fachkraft: Der Trockner kann mithilfe eines Stapelsets zuverlässig an der LG Waschmaschine gesichert werden. Das Installieren des Trockners auf die Waschmaschine und die Überprüfung auf ordnungsgemäße Installation dürfen von einer zugelassenen Servicekraft vorgenommen werden.

Q.

Was ist die zu erwartende Lebensdauer eines Wäschetrockners?

A.

Die Lebensdauer eines Produkt ist von mehreren Faktoren wie Qualität des Produkts und Häufigkeit von Nutzung und Wartung abhängig.

Damit dein Trockner eine möglichst lange Lebensdauer erreicht, ist eine regelmäßige Wartung unerlässlich.

1. Reinige vor und nach dem Trocknen von Wäsche den Bereich um den Filter und halte den Flusen-Doppelfilter sauber, indem du den Filter mit Wasser auswäschst.

2. Halte das Innere des Trockners frei von Staub und lasse die Tür des Trockners vor und nach dem Trocknen leicht geöffnet, damit das Innere belüftet wird.

3. Es wird empfohlen, Kondensator und Trommel durch regelmäßiges Ausführen der Programme „Kondensatorpflege“ und „Trommelpflege“ zu pflegen.

Q.

Welche Textilien gehören nicht in den Trockner?

A.

Informiere dich anhand des Pflegeetiketts am Kleidungsstück und wähle das empfohlene Trocknungsprogramm aus.

Die folgenden Dinge gehören nicht in den Trockner:

– Brennbare Gegenstände: Kleidungsstücke getränkt mit Wachs, Öl, Farbe, Kraftstoffen, Entfettern, Trockenreinigungsmitteln, Kerosin usw., Elektroheizdecken, Teppiche

– Wärmeempfindliche Kleidungsstücke

Q.

Wie lange dauert das Trocknen von Kleidungsstücken in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe?

A.

Die zum Trocknen der Kleidung in einem Trockner mit Wärmepumpe benötigte Zeit ist von Faktoren wie Typ des Stoffes und Gewicht der Wäsche abhängig.

1. Typ des Stoffs: Kleidungsstücke aus schweren Materialien wie Jeansstoff brauchen länger als Kleidungsstücke aus leichten Stoffen wie Polyester.

2. Gewicht der Wäsche: Je mehr Wäsche in den Trockner gegeben wird, desto länger ist die Trocknungszeit.

Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung

Richte deinen neuen LG Trockner ein: schnell und einfach

Folge unserer einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung zur Installation deines neuen LG Wäschetrockners, einschließlich Anschlüsse und Nivellierung. Beginne noch heute mit dem Trocknen.

*Bilder basieren auf einem repräsentativen 3D-Modell zu Veranschaulichungszwecken und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Installationsschritte können je nach Produktmodell und örtlichen Vorschriften variieren. Beachten Sie für Sicherheit und modellspezifische Anweisungen immer Ihr Produkthandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

Technische Zeichnung des LG Trockners RT18VT: B 700, H 990, T 820 mm, inkl. Einbaumaße, mit Energieeffizienzklasse

Alle Spezifikationen

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE<BR>

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay, Tasten & LED Anzeige

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE<BR>

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD

    Ja

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Indikator Wasserstand

    Ja

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Nein

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Typ

    Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

LEISTUNG

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Nein

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    2,93

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    1,42

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    338

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    63

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Eco + Schranktrocknen + Ausgewogen

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    380

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms beiTeilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    201

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    278

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • Ablaufschlauchset

    Ja

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nein

  • Gestellbaugruppe

    Nein

  • Zwischenbaurahmen

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE<BR>

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE<BR>

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    750x1 085x852

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1 340

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    700 x 990 x 820

  • Gewicht (kg)

    76,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    82,0

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096201916

ENERGIE<BR>

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A+++

PROGRAMME<BR>

  • AI Dry

    Ja

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Ja

  • Korbtrocknen

    Nein

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Lufttrocknen

    Ja

  • Eco

    Ja

  • Zeitprogramm

    Ja

  • Turbo Dry

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN<BR>

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Trocknungsgrad

    5-stufig

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Schranktrocken

    Nein

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Trockenzeit

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG<BR>

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT<BR>

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    18,0

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

