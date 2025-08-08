Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
Waschtrockner (9 kg / 6 kg, 1.400 U./Min.), Weiß mit weißem Bullaugenring | W4WB3095Y
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Waschtrockner (9 kg / 6 kg, 1.400 U./Min.), Weiß mit weißem Bullaugenring | W4WB3095Y

W4WB3095Y
Hauptmerkmale

  • AI DD®: intelligente Fasererkennung für 18 % weniger Stoffschäden
  • TurboWash® 360°: 4 Einsprühdüsen für schnelleres und schonenderes Waschen in nur 39 Min. (halbe Beladung)
  • Intelligente Beladungserkennung für optimalen/angemessenen Wasser-und Stromverbrauch
  • Vergessene Wäschestücke einfach nachlegen
  • Edelstahlmitnehmer: hygienisch, strapazierfähig und keine Verfärbungen
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

Zwei mattschwarze LG-Waschmaschinen und -Trockner nebeneinander, mit einem pinkfarbenen, gebogenen LG AI-Symbol im Hintergrund und den Texten sowie Emblemen 'AI DD' und 'AI Dual Inverter' oben rechts.

LG AI Core-Tech

AI-Wäschelösungen

LG AI Core-Tech Mehr erfahren
Die Waschmaschine arbeitet davor stehen ein lachender Vater und seine lachende Tochter.

D02_WM-Vivace-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-kein360-Mobile-01D

Eine weiße Textilie wird in der Waschmaschine gewaschen.

AI DD®

Intelligente Pflege mit 18% mehr Faserschutz

AI DD® basiert auf umfangreichen Daten über die gesamte Wascherfahrung und wählt den perfekten Waschgang, der Ihre Wäsche optimal schont.

*Getestet durch Intertek im November 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG-Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9BWP2W vs. FY10SD4). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*AI DD ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).
*1Getestet durch Intertekim März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Was ist AI DD®?

Was ist AI DD®?

AI DD® erkennt nicht nur das Gewicht der Wäsche, sondern auch die Empfindlichkeit des Stoffes, und wählt eigenständig den optimalen Waschgang für das jeweilige Gewebe aus.

1Getestet durch Intertek im März 2019. Baumwollwaschgang mit 2 kg Unterwäsche im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen LG Baumwollwaschgang (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Textilien und Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen. AI DD®ist für drei Waschprogramme verfügbar (Koch-/Buntwäsche bzw. Baumwolle, Mix, Pflegeleicht).

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem
Alles in einem Gerät

Waschmaschine und Trockner in Einem

Die Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG ist ein weiteres Gerät, das mit unseren führenden Technologien ausgerüstet ist. Spart Platz in der Wohnung und schafft mehr Raum für Ihre Familie.
Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen
Alles in einem Gerät

Mehr Freizeit durch zeitsparenderes Wäschewaschen

Mit der Waschmaschinen-Trockner-Kombination von LG können Sie problemlos mehr Zeit mit Ihrer Familie verbringen.

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2019, Option TurboWash59+Dry mit 4 kg gemischter Wäsche.

TurboWash 360

TurboWash®360˚

Gründliche Reinigung in 39 Minuten

Mit TurboWash®360˚ wird Ihre Wäsche in nur 39 Minuten gründlich gereinigt – inklusive Faserschutz! Die 3D-Multi-Düsen bewegen sich in 4 Richtungen und erreichen jeden Millimeter Ihrer Wäsche.

*Getestet durch Intertek, basierend auf IEC 60456, Edition 5.0. TurboWash39-Zyklus mit einer Waschladung nach IEC-Standard (5 kg) im Vergleich zum herkömmlichen Baumwollprogramm mit TurboWash-Option (F4V9BWP2W vs. FH4G1JCSK2). Die Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Eine Waschmaschine, deren große Kapazität verdeutlicht wird, befindet sich vor Abbildung eines vollen Wäschekorbs.
Größere Kapazität

Größere Kapazität im gleichen Raum

Gönnen Sie sich eine größere Waschtrommel – bei identischem Platzbedarf!

*Getestet durch Intertek im Juli 2013. Bakterizide Wirkung gegen Pseudomonas aeruginosa des rostfreien Stahls nach 12 Tagen im Vergleich zur Anfangssituation.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren.
*Die empfohlene Maximalbeladung für jedes Waschprogramm kann abweichen. Details entnehmen Sie bitte dem Benutzerhandbuch.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

W4WB3095Y

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 400

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG<BR>

  • Hauptfarbe

    Essence White (Glänzend)

  • Türtyp

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT<BR>

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    5,0

  • Max. Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

PROGRAMME<BR>

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Allergieprävention (Waschmaschine)

    Nein

  • Auto Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Nein

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schongang

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Nein

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Nein

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Steam Refresh

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nein

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Ja

  • Wolle (Schonend/Wolle)

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE<BR>

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE<BR>

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Typ

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Autom. Neustart

    Ja

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Dampf

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Steam+

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nein

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nein

  • Waschtrommel

    Kunststofftrommel

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß / kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Autom.

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1400

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE<BR>

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Gewicht (kg)

    63,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    67,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    590

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (Tiefe in mm)

    1 030

ENERGIE<BR>

  • Energieklasse (Waschen)

    A

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen & Trocknen)

    E

WEITERE OPTIONEN<BR>

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Nein

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Nein

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Nein

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    Nein

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Nein

  • Spülen+

    Nein

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1.400/1.200/1.000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Dampf

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Reinigung Trommel

    Nein

  • TurboWash

    Nein

  • Waschen

    Nein

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096192306

PRODUKTDATENBLATT (WASCHZYKLEN)<BR>

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (kWh)

    49

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Ja

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    80,0

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    47,0

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    24,9

  • Energieklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (U/min)

    1 400

  • Geräuschpegel für Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung) (dBa)

    75

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Schleuderleistung - Effizienzklasse

    B

  • Schleuderleistung - Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (%)

    51,0

  • Standardprogramm (nur waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    228

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    174

  • Zeit (Min) - (Viertelladung)

    170

  • Waschkapazität (kg)

    9,0

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    50

ENERGIE

  • hat ‚EU Ecolabel‘-Auszeichnung erhalten

    Ja

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    5,0

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen & Trocknen; in kWh)

    326

  • Energieklasse

    E

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,5

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,5

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen & Trocknen)

    Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    500

  • Zeit (Min) - (halbe Ladung)

    370

  • Waschen+Trocknen (volle Ladung)

    401,0

  • Waschen+ Trocknen (halbe Ladung)

    213,3

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (l)

    80

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE<BR>

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

