Découvrez Windows 11

Interface utilisateur Windows 11

Liste Des Produits Recommandés

Connectez-vous à Ce Qui Vous Anime

Nous vous permettons de rester au fait de tout ce que vous aimez. Windows 11 dispose de nouvelles façons de vous connecter à vos personnes, actualités, jeux et contenus préférés.

Encouragez Votre Créativité

Profitez de vos passions d’une façon rafraîchie et calme, conçue pour inspirer votre prochain coup de génie.

Maximisez Votre Productivité

Transformez la liste « à faire » en liste « fait » grâce aux outils comme Snap Assist et Desktop Groups – conçus pour vous aider à gérer facilement plusieurs tâches.

Interface utilisateur Windows 11

Choisissez Le Navigateur Pour Qui Vous Êtes La Priorité

Que vous souhaitiez accomplir des tâches, être diverti, ou rester connecté à vos proches, ce navigateur se personnalise pour tous vos besoins.

Foire Aux Questions

Q

Quelle est la différence entre Windows 10 et Windows 11 ?

R

Windows 11 dispose de toute la puissance et la sécurité de Windows 10 avec une apparence redessinée et rafraîchie. Il dispose de nouveaux outils, de nouveaux sons et de nouvelles applis. Chaque détail a été pris en compte. Et tout cela s’entremêle pour vous amener une expérience rafraîchie de votre ordinateur. Certaines fonctionnalités de Windows 10 ne sont pas disponibles sur Windows 11.

Q

Où puis-je acheter un ordinateur doté de Windows 11 en préinstallation ?

R

Des ordinateurs avec Windows 11 préinstallé sont désormais disponibles.

Q

Quel est le prix d’un ordinateur équipé de Windows 11 ?

R

Le prix d’un ordinateur avec Windows 11 dépend d’une variété d’éléments. De nombreux fabricants offriront une sélection d’appareils dotés de Windows 11, dont chacun dispose d’un prix différent.

Q

Où puis-je acheter un ordinateur équipé de Windows 11 ?

R

Les ordinateurs équipés de Windows 11 préinstallé sont disponibles chez un grand choix de commerçants.

Q

Mes accessoires fonctionneront-ils avec Windows 11 ?

R

Si vos accessoires fonctionnaient avec Windows 10 et satisfont aux exigences de Windows 11, alors ils devraient fonctionner avec Windows 11. Veuillez vérifier auprès du fabricant de votre accessoire si vous souhaitez vous en assurer.

Q

Si j’achète un ordinateur Windows 10 maintenant, pourrai-je y installer Windows 11 plus tard ?

R

La plupart des ordinateurs Windows 10 pourront être mis à niveau vers Windows 11. Un ordinateur doit disposer de caractéristiques matérielles minimales et de certains matériels spécifiques afin qu’il puisse être mis à niveau sur Windows 11. Le déploiement de la mise à niveau continuera pendant tout 2022. Le calendrier spécifique dépendra de l’appareil.

Q

Comment savoir si un nouvel ordinateur Windows 10 répond aux exigences minimales ?

R

Il y a plusieurs façons de le savoir. Si vous magasinez actuellement un nouvel ordinateur, cherchez « Mise à niveau gratuite vers Windows 11 » sur l’étiquette d’informations. Vous pouvez également demander au vendeur/à la vendeuse de le confirmer.

Q

Quand pourrais-je mettre à niveau mon appareil Windows 10 vers Windows 11 ?

R

Si votre ordinateur Windows 10 actuel tourne la version la plus récente de Windows 10 et répond aux exigences matérielles minimales, il sera en mesure d’être mis à niveau vers Windows 11. Le déploiement de la mise à niveau est en cours et continuera en 2022. Tous les ordinateurs dotés de la capacité de mise à niveau de Windows 10 à Windows 11 ne seront pas mis à niveau en même temps. Pour savoir si votre ordinateur y est éligible, téléchargez et exécutez l’appli PC Health Check. Une fois le déploiement de la mise à niveau lancé, vous pouvez vérifier si elle est prête pour votre appareil en consultant les Paramètres/Mises à jour Windows.

Q

Comment savoir si mon ordinateur Windows 10 actuel satisfait aux exigences matérielles de Windows 11 ?

R

Téléchargez et installez l’appli PC Health Check si vous souhaitez savoir si votre ordinateur actuel satisfait aux exigences minimales.

Q

Que faire si mon ordinateur ne répond pas aux exigences matérielles minimales ? Puis-je rester sur Windows 10 ?

R

Oui ! Windows 10 reste une excellente version de Windows. Nous nous sommes engagés à soutenir Windows 10 jusqu’au 14 octobre 2025.

Q

Comment savoir qu’une mise à niveau est disponible pour mon ordinateur Windows 10 ?

R

Le déploiement de la mise à niveau est en cours et continuera en 2022. Nous effectuons des tests et des validations en coulisses pour votre ordinateur spécifique. La Mise à jour Windows vous indiquera lorsque votre ordinateur y est éligible. Vous pouvez vérifier vous-même en ouvrant les Paramètres/Mise à jour Windows.

Q

Combien coûtera la mise à jour de Windows 10 à Windows 11 ?

R

Elle est gratuite. Mais uniquement les ordinateurs Windows 10 avec la version la plus récente de Windows 10 et répondant aux exigences matérielles minimales pourront être mis à niveau. Vous pouvez vérifier si vous disposez des mises à niveau les plus récentes de Windows 10 dans Paramètres/Mise à jour Windows.

Q

Quelle est la différence entre une mise à niveau et une mise à jour ?

R

Une mise à jour peut contenir des solutions de bogues et de sécurité, ainsi que de nouvelles fonctionnalités dans une version donnée de Windows. Elles sont généralement publiées tout au long de l’année. Une mise à niveau s’agit d’un changement de version. Par exemple, la migration de Windows 10 à Windows 11, ou la migration d’une édition Windows Home à Windows Pro.

Q

Combien de temps l’offre de mise à niveau gratuite durera-t-elle ?

R

L’offre de mise à niveau gratuite ne dispose pas de date de fin spécifique pour les systèmes éligibles. Cependant, Microsoft se réserve le droit de mettre fin au soutien pour cette offre gratuite. La date de fin ne se situera pas avant le 5 octobre 2022.

Q

Puis-je continuer à utiliser Windows 10 ?

R

Oui. Vous n’êtes pas tenus de vous mettre à niveau vers Windows 11. Nous continuerons de soutenir Windows 10 jusqu’au 14 octobre 2025.

Q

Windows 11 occupe-t-il plus d’espace sur mon ordinateur que Windows 10 ?

R

Non. Windows 11 et Windows 10 occupent environ le même espace de disque. Néanmoins, de l’espace supplémentaire est nécessaire lors du processus de mise à niveau. Windows nettoiera cet espace de disque supplémentaire dans un délai d’environ 10 jours suivant la mise à niveau.

Q

Windows 11 remplace-t-il Windows 10 ?

R

Windows 11 est la version la plus récente de Windows. Cependant, nous continuerons de soutenir Windows 10 jusqu’au 14 octobre 2025.

Q

Que se passe-t-il avec mes fichiers lorsque je me mets à niveau sur Windows 11 ?

R

Tous vos fichiers et toutes vos données seront transférés par défaut. Néanmoins, nous vous recommandons de sauvegarder vos fichiers avant l’installation.

Q

Puis-je revenir à Windows 10 après la mise à niveau si je n’aime pas Windows 11 ?

R

Oui. Une fois la mise à niveau vers Windows 11 installée, une période de 10 jours commencera lors de laquelle vous pouvez revenir à Windows 10 tout en conservant les fichiers et les données que vous avez transférés. Après le délai de 10 jours, vous serez obligés de sauvegarder vos données et d’effectuer une « installation propre » pour revenir à Windows 10.

Q

Combien de temps est-il nécessaire à l’installation de Windows 11 ?

R

Le téléchargement et l’installation de Windows 11 prendront plus longtemps qu’une mise à jour typique de Windows 10. Vous pouvez utiliser votre ordinateur lors du téléchargement de Windows 11 et vous disposerez également de l’option de programmer l’installation à une heure précise lors de laquelle vous ne comptez pas utiliser votre ordinateur. Une fois la mise à niveau téléchargée et prête à installer, plusieurs écrans et interactions vous guideront à travers le processus d’installation. Il y aura au moins un redémarrage. Tous vos fichiers et toutes vos données seront transférés par défaut. Néanmoins, nous vous recommandons de sauvegarder vos fichiers avant l’installation. En savoir plus sur la sauvegarde de fichiers d’ordinateur OneDrive. Veuillez noter que des frais de service Internet peuvent s’appliquer là où la connexion Internet est limitée. Si votre organisation gère votre ordinateur, veuillez contacter le département informatique de votre entreprise pour l’installation de Windows 11.

Q

Puis-je mettre à niveau mon ordinateur Windows 10 à Windows 11 lorsque j’exécute le mode S ?

R

Si votre ordinateur remplit les exigences minimales matérielles, l’édition Windows 10 Home en mode S peut être mise à jour à l’édition Windows 11 Home en mode S. Si votre ordinateur Windows 10 fait tourner l’édition Pro en mode S, vous aurez besoin de sortir du mode S afin de vous mettre à jour vers Windows 11 Pro. L’édition Windows 11 Pro n’est pas disponible en mode S.

Q

Un très vieil ordinateur peut-il tourner Windows 11 ?

R

Vous pouvez utiliser l’appli PC Health Check pour savoir si votre appareil est en mesure de se mettre à niveau sur Windows 11. La plupart des ordinateurs de moins de quatre ans pourront être mis à niveau sur Windows 11. Ils doivent tourner la version la plus à jour de Windows 10 et répondre aux exigences matérielles minimales.

Q

Où trouver plus d’informations à propos de Windows 11 pour mon entreprise ?

R

Découvrez plus d’informations à propos de Windows 11 pour votre entreprise.

Q

De quelle édition de Windows 11 disposerai-je après la mise à niveau ?

R

La mise à niveau gratuite concerne la même édition dont vous disposez sur votre appareil Windows 10. Si vous disposez de l’édition Windows 10 Home, vous obtiendrez l’édition Windows 11 Home.

Q

Pourquoi l’échéance de mise à niveau dépend-elle de l’appareil ?

R

Tous les ordinateurs Windows 10 dotés des exigences matérielles minimales ne disposeront pas de la mise à niveau en même temps. Afin d’assurer que le processus de mise à niveau se déroule bien, nous offrons la mise à niveau Windows 11 à un nombre limité d’ordinateurs à la fois. Vous pouvez consulter les Paramètres/Mise à niveau Windows pour savoir si la mise à niveau vers Windows 11 est disponible pour votre appareil.

Q

La mise à niveau vers Windows 11 est-elle géographiquement restreinte ?

R

Les appareils éligibles à la mise à niveau Windows 11 ne sont pas restreints géographiquement et peuvent être vendus dans tous les marchés où Windows est en vente.

Q

Quels ordinateurs Windows sont-ils actuellement disponibles en boutique ?

R

Il existe plusieurs options d’ordinateurs Windows en boutique :

 

Ordinateurs Windows 11 : Ces ordinateurs disposent déjà de Windows 11 et n’ont pas besoin d’être mis à niveau. Ils nécessiteront une mise à jour lors de leur configuration afin d’obtenir les fonctionnalités les plus récentes de Windows 11.

 

Les ordinateurs Windows 10 dotés des caractéristiques matérielles minimales pour Windows 11 : Ces ordinateurs dotés de Windows 10 peuvent être mis à niveau vers Windows 11 lorsqu’il devient disponible pour l’appareil en question. Le déploiement est en cours et continuera en 2022.

 

Les ordinateurs Windows 10 non dotés des caractéristiques matérielles minimales pour Windows 11 : Ces ordinateurs disposent déjà de Windows 10 et ne pourront pas être mis à niveau. Windows 10 continue d’être un excellent système d’exploitation pour les clients qui en profitent et il sera pris en charge jusqu’au 14 octobre 2025.

Q

Comment savoir si j’ai acheté un ordinateur pouvant être mis à niveau vers Windows 11 ?

R

Il existe plusieurs façons d’identifier un appareil éligible à la mise à niveau vers Windows 11. Nous avons d’ores et déjà développé un système qui comprend des étiquettes pour : les boîtes d’appareils, l’emballage, les étiquettes d’information imprimées, les prospectus en boîte, les catalogues imprimés, l’affichage en magasin, les sites Internet de produits, les bannières Internet, les expériences de démonstration à l’achat, ainsi que les publicités imprimées et numériques.