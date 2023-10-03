About Cookies on This Site

Marchés Verticaux

Découyvrez les solutions intégrées commerciales de LG Canada. LG Canada touche divers secteurs tels que les marchés verticaux de finance. Contactez LG Canada aujourd’hui pour connaître les détails de ce service.

01_vertical-markets_hero

Vertical Markets

Avec experts Vertical Market Managers et ingénieurs d'application, LG propose des solutions d'affichage adaptés aux conditions de votre marché en constante évolution.

02_vertical-markets_feature_01_0316

Solutions Et Ressources

Solutions et ressources La division de commerce interentreprises de LG s’engage à offrir des solutions technologiques complètes comprenant les produits numériques les plus récents et adaptés aux environnements commerciaux.

 

Solutions Et Ressources En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_02_0316

Commerce De Détail

LG propose des solutions améliorées qui suscitent l’engagement du client et contribuent à faire diminuer l’ensemble des coûts de propriété.

Commerce De Détail En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_03

Lieux Publics

Lieux publics Captez l’attention de votre auditoire au moyen de spectaculaires effets visuels.

Lieux Publics En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_04_0316

Centres Financiers

Faites la promotion de vos produits et programmes en diffusant des contenus interactifs et des messages ciblés.

Centres Financiers En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_05_0316

Édifices Gouvernementaux

En tant que manufacturier de produits certifiés EPEAT, LG offre des solutions personnalisées aux agences gouvernementales provinciales et locales.

Édifices Gouvernementaux En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_06_0316

Établissements Scolaires

Améliorez les méthodes d’apprentissage en classe et rehaussez l’apparence de vos établissements d’enseignement à l’aide de solutions numériques efficaces.

Établissements Scolaires En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_07_0316

Salles De Réception

Redéfinissez votre conception du raffinement avec des écrans pour salles de réception intégrés qui ajoutent une touche d’élégance et de style aux zones d’affluence, comme les halls d’entrée et les vestibules.

Salles De Réception En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_08

Transports

Transports Améliorez l’expérience de vos voyageurs en leur offrant les plus récentes informations.

Transports En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_09_0316

Milieux D’affaires

La gamme d’affichage dynamique numérique pour entreprises, innovatrice et à la fine pointe de la technologie, est conçue pour faire connaître votre message et votre identité, le tout garanti par la fiabilité et la performance auxquelles vous vous attendez de la part de LG.

Milieux D’affaires En Savoir Plus
02_vertical-markets_feature_10_0316

Services Alimentaires Et Restaura

Nos solutions d’affichage pour les restaurants et la restauration rapide se démarquent visuellement et donnent une touche unique à votre établissement.

Services Alimentaires Et Restaura En Savoir Plus

