Soins de santé

Découyvrez les solutions intégrées commerciales de LG Canada. LG Canada touche diverse secteurs tels les centres de santé et les hôpitaux. Contactez LG Canada aujourd’hui pour connaître les détails de ce service.

Solutions soins de santé LG

Procurez des services plus personnalisés et plus humains grâce aux solutions numériques LG pour centres de soins de santé.

SOINS DE LA SANTÉ

Avec l’arrivée massive des nouvelles technologies numériques maintenant accessibles dans le domaine de la santé, les établissements de soins de santé doivent envisager de nouvelles méthodes de prestation de soins plus personnalisées et empreintes de compassion. L’affichage public permet d’établir des liens et de transmettre un sentiment d’ouverture et de convivialité dans des endroits tels que les halls, les couloirs, les cafétérias, et ce, en présentant des outils de localisation numériques, des renseignements, des menus et des publicités dynamiques. LG sait merveilleusement bien offrir les plus récentes technologies numériques et concevoir des solutions numériques qui répondent aux besoins particuliers des établissements de santé.to improve patient satisfaction. To contact your LG Sales Representative, call 1.888.824.6211