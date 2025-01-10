About Cookies on This Site

Programme de conciergerie LG CareQ™


Programme de conciergerie LG CareQMC

Couverture de service étendue pour protéger votre investissement dans les écrans commerciaux utilisés dans l'hôtellerie, les soins de santé et la signalisation numérique.

Optimisez votre investissement grâce au programme de conciergerie LG CareQMC.

Présentation du programme de conciergerie LG CareQMC, établissant une nouvelle référence en matière de service pour les écrans commerciaux. Ce programme couvre les écrans et téléviseurs de qualité commerciale, garantissant des performances optimales et une longévité accrue. LG s'engage à offrir des solutions de service innovantes et complètes, adaptées aux besoins spécifiques de votre entreprise. Ce programme propose des services de réparation étendus et des options de mise à niveau, garantissant que vos produits commerciaux LG continuent à fonctionner de manière optimale.

Télécharger le PDF

Avantages du programme LG CareQMC Concierge

Protection pour une tranquillité d'esprit

Tranquillité d'esprit grâce à une protection totale du produit

Une protection abordable, valeur maximale

Bénéficiez d'une couverture étendue à des prix compétitifs adaptés à vos besoins

Protection supplémentaire

Jusqu'à 3 ans de protection étendue des pièces et de la main d'œuvre

Techniciens certifiés

Techniciens de service agréés pour une assistance professionnelle

Service de garantie facile

Réparations et échanges sans tracas pour tous les appareils répondant aux critères de garantie.

Expédition et manutention sans encombre.

Des services d'expédition et de manutention sans problème

Retrait et installation avec soin exclusif

Service haut de gamme, incluant le retrait de l'appareil défectueux et la réinstallation d'un écran fonctionnel.

Options flexibles d'échange sur site

Options de remplacement sur site en 24 heures, 48 heures ou personnalisées* pour minimiser les temps d'arrêt."

Options personnalisées

Des options personnalisées sont disponibles pour répondre à vos besoins spécifiques*

Service de Conciergerie LG CareQ à Valeur Ajoutée
Options de ForfaitTélévision CommercialeAffichage Numérique et Mur VidéoTélévision Hôtelière et Télévision de Soins de SantéMoniteur de BureauMoniteur MédicalOrdinateur Portable
Durée de Service ProlongéeCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ansCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ansCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ansCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ansCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ansCouverture Totale de 4 ans / 5 ans
Échange AnticipéStandard 3 AnsNAStandard 3 AnsNAStandard 3 AnsNA
Échange de Gants Blancs24h/48h/Personnalisé24h/48h/Personnalisé24h/48h/PersonnaliséÀ VenirNAÀ Venir



*Pour les options personnalisées, veuillez contacter votre Responsable Grands Comptes.

Cliquez ici pour consulter les modalités et conditions complètes.

Vous souhaitez nous contacter ?

Vous souhaitez nous contacter ?

Nous sommes à votre disposition ! Si vous avez des questions ou des préoccupations concernant nos produits, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter au 1-855-286-2456.