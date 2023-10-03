About Cookies on This Site

Climatiseur à conduits intégrés au plafond

Découvrez comment les climatiseurs de plafond avec conduits dissimulés de LG maintiennent une température idéale dans plusieurs pièces, en toute discrétion. Qu’il s’agisse de solutions d’affichage en passant par la climatisation et les solutions énergétiques qui accroissent l’efficacité de vos accessoires.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_01

Climatiseur à conduits intégrés au plafond

Une solution de refroidissement invisible pour les applications qui privilégient l'esthétique.

Fonctionnalités Gamme
Fonctionnalités
Demande d’achat
Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_02

Fonctionnement pour plusieurs pièces

Grâce à un conduit spiralé (intégré ou flexible) et à une chambre de flux, il est possible de faire fonctionner simultanément le chauffage et le refroidissement pour plusieurs pièces.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_03_FR

Contrôle E.S.P.

Le contrôle E.S.P. (pression statique externe) permet de contrôler facilement le volume d'air à l'aide de la télécommande. Le moteur BLDC commande la vitesse du ventilateur et le volume d'air indépendamment de la pression statique externe. La régulation du flux d'air ne nécessite aucun accessoire supplémentaire.

Ceiling Concealed Duct_04_FR

Contrôle à deux thermistors

La température intérieure peut être vérifiée au moyen des thermistors de la télécommande, ainsi qu'à partir de l'unité intérieure, afin de mesurer la différence de température à un endroit. Deux thermistors peuvent optimiser la température de l'air intérieur pour rendre l'environnement plus confortable.

Concealed Duct_05_FR_re

Hauteur minimisée

Le nouveau conduit statique moyen est la solution idéale pour l'installation dans des espaces limités.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_06

Installation souple (Conduit statique bas seul.)

Le nouveau conduit statique bas permet de faire entrer l'air par l'arrière ou le bas selon les conditions d'installation.

Ceiling_Concealed_Duct_07_FR_re_1

Gamme de conduits dissimulés au plafond

Air_Solution_03

Nous contacter

N'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour toute information sur nos produits. Nous communiquerons avec vous rapidement.

Nous contacter EN SAVOIR PLUS