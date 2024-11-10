Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Impressum

Verantwortlich für den Inhalt:

LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Zweigniederlassung Dietikon/Schweiz

Riedstrasse 6

8953 Dietikon

Schweiz

www.lg.com/ch_de

Handelsregistereintrag:

LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH, Eschborn, Zweigniederlassung Dietikon/Schweiz

CH02090031012

Geschäftsführer: Seheon Eom

UID Nr.: CHE-115.026.658 MWST

Verantwortlich für den Kauf von Produkten:

Littlebit Technology AG

Bösch 83

6331 Hünenberg

Schweiz

E-Mail: obs@littlebit-group.com

Rechtsform: Aktiengesellschaft

Geschäftsführer: Patrick Matzinger

UID Nr.: CHE-105.656.272 MWST

Littlebit Technology AG ist autorisierter Wiederverkäufer und Händler der Produkte und Dienstleistungen, die in diesem Geschäft angeboten werden.

