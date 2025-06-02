Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT'S AKTIONSPRODUKTE G5/C5 Highlights

LG Brand Week

Zus. 10% Rabatt für Mitglieder + Soundbar-Angebot!

Doppelt sparen,
doppelt geniessen!

LG OLED evo C5 TV Launch Aktion: inklusive 10% Rabatt

& Soundbar. Hier erfährst du mehr: lg-promo.ch

Feiere mit uns die LG Brand Week!

 

Entdecke den neuen LG OLED Evo C5 TV und sichere dir exklusive Vorteile! Während der LG Brand Week erhältst du nicht nur 10% Rabatt auf den beliebten C5 Fernseher, sondern auch eine Soundbar im Bundle beim Kauf.

 

Das bedeutet für dich: 2% Mitgliedervorteil (wie gewohnt) + 8% zusätzlicher Rabatt, nur während der LG Brand Week! Um von diesen Vorteilen zu profitieren, logge dich einfach in dein Mitgliedskonto ein oder registriere dich, wenn du Neukunde bist.

Lass dir diese einmalige Gelegenheit nicht entgehen und erfahre hier wie du zusätzlich noch von der Soundbar-Aktion profitieren kannst: www.lg-promo.ch

So funktioniert es

PC icon

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

Aktions-TV bis zum 06.07.2025 kaufen.

Discount icon

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

Aktionsmodell bis zum 20.07.2025 unter www.lg-promo.ch registrieren.

Subscription icon

3. Soundbar erhalten

Deine Soundbar wird innerhalb von 8 Wochen nach Registrierung zugesandt.

Die Teilnahmebedingungen findest du hier.

Diese Soundbars gibt's zu den jeweiligen TVs im Bundle

Products table

Was macht den OLED evo AI G5 einzigartig?

  • Neues OLED-Panel: 4th Gen OLED, mit weniger Energieverbrauch, mehr Helligkeit.
  • 3x hellere Bilder (im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen OLED) dank Brightness Booster Ultimate.
  • Gallery Design für eine flache und lückenlose Wandmontage, die nicht mehr als 2,8 cm von der Wand absteht (auch mit Standfuss erhältlich).
  • α11 AI-Prozessor Gen2: Künstliche Intelligenz analysiert und optimiert Bild- und Tonqualität in Echzeit für das perfekte Seh- und Hörerlebnis.
  • Flüssiges Gaming mit bis zu 4K 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC® und AMD FreeSync®.
  • Perfektes Schwarz & perfekte Farbe: Zertifiziert mit 100% Farbtreue und 100% Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. (von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert)
  • Reflexionsfreier Bildschirm, selbst bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen.

Die Highlights des OLED evo AI C5 auf einen Blick!

  • α9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor mit zahlreichen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche Bildqualität und optimalen Sound.
  • Perfektes Schwarz auch in hellen oder dunklen Räumen.
  • Perfekte Farbe: Zertifiziert mit 100% Farbtreue und 100% Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. (von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert)
  • WebOS 25 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie.
  • Ultimate Gaming mit bis zu 4K 144Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC® und AMD FreeSync® zertifiziert.
  • Filmmaker Ambient Mode, Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos für kinogleiches Entertainment.