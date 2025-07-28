Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Animierte Sequenz des LG Smart TV mit webOS-Logo, gefolgt von der Typografie „Watch“, „Play“ und „Discover“, die mit dem LG webOS-Startbildschirm mit Streaming-Apps und -Kanälen endet

Geniesse endlose Inhalte mit webOS

Sehen, spielen, entdecken mit webOS. Mehr als 4.000 Apps zum Streamen, mehr als 4.000 Kanäle mit LG Channels weltweit verfügbar.

*Verfügbare Apps und Kanäle können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Was ist webOS?AnsehenAbspielenEntdeckenAngebote

webOS, das Herzstück von LG Entertainment

webOS macht es einfach, auf alles zuzugreifen, was dir Spaß macht – direkt von deinem Startbildschirm aus.

Alles, was du sehen möchtest, auf einem Bildschirm

Alle deine Lieblingsinhalte an einem Ort – Sport, Musik, Gaming, Lernen und Home Office. Mit nur einem Klick gelangst du genau dorthin, wo du sein möchtest. 

Passe dein Seherlebnis an

Erstelle ganz einfach ein individuelles Konto. Jeder erhält einen persönlichen Startbildschirm mit maßgeschneiderten Inhaltsempfehlungen für ein immersiveres Seherlebnis.

Zum Abspielen tippen. Bereit in Sekunden.

Greif mit einem Fingertipp auf deine Lieblings-Streaming-Apps zu. Öffne die Registerkarte TV in der ThinQ-App, um auf Prime Video und eine Vielzahl von Apps zuzugreifen. Tipp einfach auf eine App in ThinQ, die in Sekunden auf dem TV abgespielt wird.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

*Die Kontoerstellung kann je nach Alter und Anzahl der bestehenden Konten eingeschränkt sein.

*Für Amazon Prime und die damit verbundenen Dienste sind separate Abonnements erforderlich.

*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

Preisgekröntes webOS

Auszeichnungslogos wie CES, iF Design Award und AVForums Editors' Choice

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf beschreibenden Materialien, die den Jurymitgliedern vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen oder der darin gemachten Angaben überprüft noch die Produkte, für die die Auszeichnung vergeben wurde. 

Weitere Apps entdecken

Entdecke eine Welt voller Apps, die über die Vorstellungskraft hinausgehen.

*Bestimmte Apps werden möglicherweise nicht zur gleichen Zeit wie webOS eingeführt und die Verfügbarkeit ist abhängig von der Region.

Wort 'Watch' wird auf einem schwarzen Schattierungshintergrund angezeigt
Global Streaming Services

Ein Universum an Inhalten, das erkundet werden muss 

Sendungen, die so genussvoll sind, dass man nicht aufhören kann zuzuschauen. Lass dich von fesselnden Inhalten auf Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video und Apple TV+ begeistern.

Animierte Sequenz mit Logos von Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+, die über einer dynamischen Collage von Hit-TV-Sendungen schweben und den Zugang von LG Smart TV zu globalen Streaming-Plattformen und immersivem Seherlebnis hervorheben.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

*Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ und die dazugehörigen Dienste sind separate Abonnements erforderlich.

*Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und in anderen Ländern eingetragene Marken von Apple Inc.

*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Der Schnitt des Direktors, zu Hause 

FILMMAKER Mode™ schaltet die Bewegungsglättung aus und bewahrt das Originalformat des Films – einschließlich Seitenverhältnisse, Farben und Bildraten – so dass du jede Szene genau wie vom Regisseur beabsichtigt sehen kannst. 

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Unterstützung für den FILMMAKER Mode kann je nach Land variieren.

LG Channels

Kostenlose Unterhaltung auf deinem LG TV

LG Channels ist in jedes LG Smart TV integriert, alles völlig KOSTENLOS. Es bietet Hunderte von kostenlosen Live-Kanälen, beliebten Filmen und Exklusivangeboten. Nutze einfach deine Fernbedienung und Geniesse – ohne Gebühren und Mühen.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren und sich ohne Ankündigung ändern.

Sports Portal

Bring das Stadion mit nach Hause 

Tauche ein in die Action des Sports Portal - der Heimat all deiner Lieblingssportarten mit Live-Spielen, Spiel-Highlights, Tabellen und vielem mehr auf einem Bildschirm.

LG TV-Einstellungsbildschirm mit der Benutzeroberfläche des Sports Portal. Der Abschnitt „Mein Team“ wird dynamisch erweitert und zusammengeklappt, gefolgt von einem reibungslosen Scrollen nach unten durch verschiedene auswählbare Sportkanäle und -inhalte.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

*Unterstützte Ligen und Funktionen können je nach Land variieren.

*Diese Funktion erfordert eine Netzwerkverbindung.

*Um Benachrichtigungen zu erhalten, müssen Teams oder Spieler zu „Mein Team“ hinzugefügt werden.

„Play“-Text auf schwarzem Farbverlauf-Hintergrund
Gaming

Alle Games, die du dir auf LG TV wünschst

Spiele Tausende von Games direkt auf deinem LG TV mit GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid und jetzt auch XBOX.

LG TV zeigt den Bildschirm des Gaming Portals an und scrollt nach unten durch die verfügbaren Games und Funktionen. Das Video zeigt einen Benutzer, der zum Einstellungsmenü auf der linken Seite navigiert und verschiedene Gaming-Optionen wie GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid und Xbox zeigt.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren und sich ohne Ankündigung ändern.

*Getrennte Abonnements können erforderlich sein.

*Je nach Spiel kann es erforderlich sein, ein Gamepad, eine Maus oder eine Tastatur anzuschließen.

*Die Kompatibilität mit GeForce NOW kann je nach Gamepad-Hersteller und Spezifikationen variieren. Die Liste der unterstützten Gamepads findest du unter: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Spieldienste können nach Ermessen des Anbieters eingestellt werden.

Fitness

Dein Lieblings-Fitness-Buddy

Ob du nun Yoga oder Meditation bevorzugst, im Fitnessbereich des LG TV findest du unterhaltsame und effektive Workouts.

Eine Frau trainiert, während sie Trainingsvideos auf LG TV ansieht, mit verschiedenen Fitnessinhalten wie Yoga und Meditation, die über den Bildschirm wischen und LG TV als vielseitigen Fitnessbegleiter präsentieren.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren und sich ohne Ankündigung ändern.

*Getrennte Abonnements können erforderlich sein.

„Discover“-Text auf schwarzem Farbverlauf-Hintergrund
Lernen

Lerne mit Spaß auf dem großen Bildschirm 

Pinkfong-Logo vor dem LG TV
Pinkfong

Singe, spiele und lerne mit Baby Shark und seiner Familie auf der lustigen Lernplattform Pinkfong.

ABCmouse-Logo vor dem LG TV
ABCmouse

Mit 10.000+ Lernaktivitäten für Kinder von 2 bis 8 hilft ABCmouse, die Liebe zum Lernen zu wecken.

PlayKids+-Logo vor dem LG TV
PlayKids+

Für Kinder von 2-12 machen von Experten erstellte Videos, Lieder und Spiele Lernen zum Vergnügen.

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren und sich ohne Ankündigung ändern.

*Getrennte Abonnements können erforderlich sein.

LG Smart TV, umgeben von Geschenkboxen und Einkaufstüten, bietet spezielle zeitlich begrenzte Angebote und exklusive Streaming-Events auf der webOS-Plattform.

Geniesse Sonderangebote auf webOS

Zeitlich begrenzte Angebote und Streaming-Events – alles auf webOS.

Geniesse Sonderangebote auf webOS Mehr erfahren
Auf zwei Bildschirmen werden die wichtigsten Eigenschaften angezeigt: Eines zeigt die LG AI Magic Remote mit der Bezeichnung „webOS for AI“ und das andere hebt den alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 mit „alpha AI Processor“ unten hervor.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV Mehr erfahren