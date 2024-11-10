Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Gaming UltraGear
UltraWide
UHD 4K & 5K
Full HD & QHD
Smart Monitors

Entdecke deinen idealen Monitor

Erweitere dein Spielerlebnis mit dem LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™ Gaming-Monitor.

Entdecke deinen idealen Monitor Mehr erfahren

Über deine Unterhaltung hinaus

Gaming Monitore.

Gaming-Monitore

Born to game

Born to game Mehr erfahren
0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz.

0.03ms (GtG) & 240Hz

Jede Millisekunde zählt

Die weltweit ersten OLED-Gaming-Monitore mit 240 Hz bieten bessere und klarere Bilder mit 0,03 ms (GtG).

LG OLED Display.

LG OLED Display

Haucht deinen Games Leben ein

Dank des LG OLED Displays mit präzisen Farben geniessen Gamer ein lebensechtes Gameplay.

Elegantes Gaming-Design

Elegantes Gaming-Design

Für den ultimativen Spielspass

Ein optimiertes Design für Gamer, damit Sie das Gefühl haben, mitten im Spiel zu sein.

Steigere deine Produktivität

UltraWide Monitore.

UltraWide Monitore

Mehr sehen,
mehr erledigen

Mehr sehen, <br>mehr erledigen Mehr erfahren
UHD 4K & 5K Monitore.

UHD 4K & 5K Monitore

Präzisere, lebendigere und detailliertere Darstellung

Das perfekte Display für professionelle Anwendungen mit hoher Auflösung und herausragender Bildqualität.

FHD & QHD Monitore.

FHD & QHD Monitore

Den Grundlagen treu bleiben

LG FHD und QHD Monitore sind beliebte Basismonitore, die für fast alle Anwendungen geeignet sind.

Ergo Monitore.

Ergo Monitore

Ein komfortabler und individueller Arbeitsplatz

Dieser Monitor bietet einen grossen Bewegungsspielraum und Flexibilität, um die bequemste Position zu finden.

Lernen Sie Produkte von LG kennen: Monitore / Computer Bildschirm

Monitore von LG eignen sich zum effizienten arbeiten, für ultraschnelles Gaming, zum erstellen von Grafiken in ultrahoher Auflösung und sogar zum Streaming. Entdecke das schlanke und vielfältige Design, die erstaunlich lebendigen Farben und die verblüffend lebensechte Wiedergabe von Bewegungen auf einem LG Bildschirm für Computer & mehr.

Machen Sie Sich einen Überblick vom LG-Produktsortiment Monitore / Computer Bildschirm

Werden Sie Mitglied

Die kostenlosen LG-Mitgliedschaft bietet zahlreiche Vorteile – von Sonderrabatten

bis hin zu exklusiven Services und Angeboten.

Anmelden Mitglied werden

Exklusive Aktionen

Erhalten Sie einen extra-Mitgliedsrabatt von 2%

Exklusive Angebote durch Newsletter

Bleiben Sie auf dem laufenden über unsere exklusiven Angebote für unsere Newsletter-Abonnenten

Kundenkonto My LG

Ihre Übersicht & Kontrolle über Ihre Bestellungen und registrierten Produkte.

Haben Sie Fragen?

Wir helfen gerne weiter.

Unterstützung erhalten