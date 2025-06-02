Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED – Erlebe die
endlose Innovation

Emblem „Bester OLED TV seit 12 Jahren“. Der Hintergrund sieht aus wie ein Ausstellungsraum. In der Ferne ist ein LG OLED TV zu sehen.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2025, LGs neuester OLED evo G5“. Auszeichnungen daneben. Laut Tom's Guide scheint das G5 noch heller und farbenfroher zu sein. 2025 „Best of Innovation in Video Displays“ von CES Innovation Awards.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2024 Weltweit erster transparenter OLED TV“. Auszeichnungen neben dem LG Signature OLED T TV. Time Best Inventions 2024, eine neue Interpretation des subtil attraktiven Fernsehers. 2025 Gold-Gewinner des iF Design Award. 2024 „Best of Innovation in Video Displays“ von CES Innovation Awards.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2023 Weltweit erster komplett kabelloser OLED TV“. Auszeichnungen daneben. What Hi-Fi ebnet den Weg dafür, dass in den kommenden Jahren immer mehr Fernseher bequem drahtlos werden. 2025 „Best of Innovation in Video Displays“ und 2024 „Best of Innovation in Gaming & eSports“ von den CES Innovation Awards.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2020 Weltweit erster aufrollbarer OLED TV“. Auszeichnungen daneben. Forbes, dieser bemerkenswerte rollbare OLED TV hat alle begeistert. 2020 Auszeichnung „Best of Innovation“ von CES Innovation Awards.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2017 Weltweit erster OLED TV mit Tapeten-Design“. Auszeichnungen daneben. Video, endlich wird ein Traum wahr. 2017 Auszeichnung „Best of Innovation“ von CES Innovation Awards.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

LG TV. Der Titel lautet „2013 Weltweit erster 55 Zoll großer OLED TV“.

12 Jahre Tradition branchenprägender Innovationen und revolutionärer Fortschritte

Seit über 12 Jahren liefert LG kontinuierlich revolutionäre OLED-Technologie, die unsere Branche vorantreibt. Erfahre mehr über unsere Geschichte – vom ersten OLED TV der Welt bis hin zu unseren OLED-Innovationen mit KI im Jahr 2025.

*Omdia. 12 Jahre lang die Nummer 1 unter den meistverkauften Geräten 2013 bis 2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Befürwortung von LGE oder seinen Produkten dar. Weitere Details auf https://www.omdia.com/.

Erlebe die Innovation, die in jedem LG OLED steckt

Der erste OLED-Prozessor, der durch jahrelange Weiterentwicklung perfektioniert wurde

Unser alpha KI-Prozessor, der speziell für OLED entwickelt wurde, beeindruckt weiterhin mit seiner hochmodernen Technologie. Seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt werden die Standards für OLED-Exzellenz mit jeder neuen Entwicklung ständig höher gesetzt.

Es werden die Entwicklungen der einzelnen alpha KI-Prozessoren von 2018 bis heute dargestellt. Der eingebettete Text zeigt die Prozessorinnovation oder das Upgrade, das jedes Jahr eingeführt wurde, bis hin zur neuesten Innovation, der Hyperpersonalisierung auf der Grundlage von 1,6 Milliarden Bild- und 40 Millionen Klangdatenpunkten.

*Die technischen Daten können je nach Modell variieren.

Erlebe das perfekte Schwarz mit OLED, nur mit LG OLED

Erlebe atemberaubende Bilder, wie sie nur das perfekte schwarze OLED liefern kann. Genieße perfektes Schwarz, perfekte Farben, sanfte Abstufungen ohne Trübungen, unendliches Kontrastverhältnis, alles in echter Auflösung mit klaren Pixeln.

An der Wand befestigter LG OLED TV. Auf dem Bildschirm ist eine Bergkette vor einem Abendhimmel voller Sterne zu sehen. Der Bildschirm ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Auf der einen Seite, die als „Display mit nicht perfektem Schwarz“ bezeichnet wird, sind die Farben matt und grau, die Sterne sind kaum sichtbar. Auf der anderen Seite, die als „Display mit perfektem Schwarz“ bezeichnet wird, sind die Schwarztöne tief und dunkel, die Sterne hell und weiß, was zu einem sehr ansprechenden Bild mit hohem Kontrast führt.

Perfektes Schwarz

Perfektes Schwarz ist UL-geprüft und liefert

echte Schwarzwerte, um die wahrgenommene

Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern,

egal ob es um dich herum hell oder dunkel ist.

*Das LG OLED-Display wurde von UL auf perfektes Schwarz geprüft, gemessen nach IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexion, basierend auf typischer Innenbeleuchtung (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert Perfect Color, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Der dunkle Hintergrund mit den detaillierten Wasserspritzern unterstreicht außerdem, dass der Bildschirm reflexionsfrei ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue, sein 100%iges Farbvolumen und seine Reflexionsfreiheit. Auch Text ist sichtbar, „Achte auf die Markierung für perfekte Farbe“.

Perfekte Farbe

LG OLED-Fernseher sind bei Filmprofis sehr

beliebt und zu 100 % für Farbvolumen und

Farbtreue zertifiziert. Genieße präzise,

lebendige Farben auch bei Sonnenlicht oder

in dunklen Umgebungen.

*„Reflexionsfrei“ gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 Zoll.

*„100 % Farbtreue“ und „100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3“ gelten für 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11,5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*100 % Farbvolumen ist definiert als die Leistung des Displays, die gleich oder größer ist als die Größe des DCI-P3-Standardfarbvolumens, wie von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert.

*Das LG OLED Display ist von Intertek für 100 % Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000-Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Der Reflexionsgrad des Displays ist definiert als der von Intertek unabhängig getestete SCI-Wert (Specular Component Included) bei 550 nm.

*Das LG OLED-Panel wurde von Intertek als reflexionsfreies Display mit einem Wert von unter 1 % gemessen.

Top-Filmemacher entscheiden sich für LG OLED

Unsere OLED TVs erfüllen einige der höchsten Kinostandards. Erfahre, warum renommierte Branchenexperten persönlich die Innovationskraft und Qualität der LG OLED TVs bevorzugen.

Der amerikanische Filmemacher Sean Baker spricht über seine Vorzüge von LG OLED TVs. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Die Schwarztöne sind satt. Insgesamt ist es einfach ein unglaubliches Bild.

Sean Baker

Interview mit der Filmemacherin Natasha Braier über ihre Wahl des LG OLED TV. Ihr Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Hauptsächlich weil LG OLED die Farben wiedergibt, die ich beabsichtigt habe, mit einem satten Spektrum.

Natasha Braier

Der professionelle Kolorist Walter Volpatto spricht über die Farbwiedergabe von LG OLED TVs. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Dadurch können die detaillierte Farbwiedergabe und der Kontrast so erhalten bleiben, wie es von dem Ersteller beabsichtigt war.

Walter Volpatto

Der Filmemacher Ed Grau spricht über das perfekte Schwarz des LG OLED. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Als jemand, der beim Filmen viel auf dunkle Bereiche achtet, war ich sehr beeindruckt von der Darstellung des perfekten Schwarz des LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Der amerikanische Filmemacher Chris Blauvelt spricht über die reflexionsfreien Eigenschaften des LG OLED TV-Bildschirms. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Es war toll, die wahre Dunkelheit des Bildes ohne jegliche Reflexion zu sehen. Ich schätze auch die professionelle Funktion für dynamische Tonwertkorrektur.

Chris Blauvelt

Die Filmemacherin Amy Vincent teilt ihre Eindrücke vom LG OLED TV. Ihr Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Ich war beeindruckt, wie gut der LG OLED die Farbtöne und Kurven dunkler Bereiche einfing.

Amy Vincent

Der in Los Angeles ansässige Kolorist John Daro spricht über die Funktion für perfektes Schwarz des LG OLED TV. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Das perfekte Schwarz war tatsächlich nahezu perfekt. Ich konnte sehr dunkle und extreme Schwarzwerte erleben.

John Daro

Der Filmemacher Tim S. Kang spricht über seine Erfahrungen mit der Bildqualität eines LG OLED TV. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Ich konnte mit eigenen Augen sehen, dass LG OLED Schwarz am besten wiedergibt und selbst kleinste Details bewahrt.

Tim S. Kang

Der südkoreanische Filmregisseur Na Hong-Jin spricht über seine Erfahrungen mit dem Kinoerlebnis auf einem LG OLED TV. Sein Zitat ist hervorgehoben: Ich hatte das Gefühl, dass dadurch die ursprünglichen Bedingungen, unter denen der Film gedreht wurde, dargestellt wurden.

Na Hong-jin

Die nächste Generation von
LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI
Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

LG webOS-Oberfläche mit der AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die Vorschaubilder auf der Benutzeroberfläche zeigen personalisierte Inhaltsempfehlungen von AI Voice ID.
Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.
Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.
Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. Die KI kann die Absicht der Benutzer verstehen und bietet sofortige Lösungen an.

*Für AI Voice ID werden je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt. 

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*In den USA und Korea verwendet AI Search das LLM-Modell.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.
Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Eine der Optionen wird hervorgehoben, als hätte der Benutzer bereits eine Auswahl getroffen.
Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Raster aus verschiedenen Klangsymbolen. Eine der Optionen wird hervorgehoben, als hätte der Benutzer bereits eine Auswahl getroffen.
LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.
Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.
Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt der Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

*Die von AI Concierge unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die Menüanzeigen von AI Concierge können nach der Veröffentlichung abweichen.

*Die Schlüsselwortempfehlungen von AI Concierge können je nach App und Tageszeit variieren.

Erlebe die Zukunft des Fernsehens – wo Innovation auf Perfektion trifft

Weltweit erster
komplett kabelloser
OLED TV mit
Video- und Audioübertragung
in 4K und 144Hz

Unsere Zero Connect Box überträgt 4K-Bilder in

verlustfreier Qualität mit geringer Latenz.

Beseitige Kabelsalat und genieße zahlreiche

Inhalte ohne die Unannehmlichkeiten

komplizierter Verkabelungen.

Drei verschiedene Wohnzimmer mit einem LG TV, der komplett kabellos ist und zeigt, wie ordentlich der Raum ohne Kabel ist. Die Zero Connect Box ist auch irgendwo versteckt, fast unsichtbar.

*Weltweit erster kabelloser 144Hz-Fernseher im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Fernsehgeräten mit einem Tuner für Rundfunkübertragungen.

*4K 144Hz gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll. Andere komplett kabellose Modelle verfügen über eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von 120Hz.

*Visuell verlustfrei aus internen Testergebnissen nach ISO/IEC 29170-2, wobei die tatsächliche Leistung von Einstellungen, Umgebungsbedingungen und Nutzung abhängt. 

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehers installiert werden.

*Die Platzierung der Zero Connect Box in einem Schrank kann je nach Material und Dicke des Schranks zu Signalstörungen führen.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*Beim Kauf erhalten Kunden entweder die LG OLED evo oder LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Weltweit erster transparenter und komplett kabelloser
OLED TV
mit kabelloser
Video- und Audioübertragung
in 4K

LG SIGNATURE OLED T definiert neu, was 

möglich ist, und bietet ein atemberaubendes

und wirklich surreales Seherlebnis.

Verschiedene Räume mit einem LG Signature OLED TV. In jedem dieser Videos ist der Fernseher im transparenten Modus und zeigt, wie die Bilder von T-Contents mit der Realität verschmelzen. In einer der Szenen ist auch die Informationsleiste sichtbar, die Datum, Uhrzeit und Temperatur anzeigt.

*4K 144Hz gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll. Andere komplett kabellose Modelle verfügen über eine Bildwiederholfrequenz von 120Hz.

*Die Platzierung der Zero Connect Box in einem Schrank kann je nach Material und Dicke des Schranks zu Signalstörungen führen.

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehers installiert werden.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*Beim Kauf erhalten Kunden entweder die LG OLED evo oder LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

*Der weltweit erste transparente Fernseher im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Fernsehgeräten, die über einen Tuner für die Rundfunkübertragung verfügen.

*Die durch interne Tests ermittelte Produkttransparenz beträgt 43 %. Dies kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzungsumgebung und -bedingungen variieren.

Höhere Qualität der Kunst mit der LG OLED-Technologie

Renommierte Künstler wählen LG OLED als ihre digitale Leinwand 

Unsere unendliche Innovationskraft erstreckt sich sogar auf die Welt der Kunst. Mit LG OLED werden Künstler weltweit dazu inspiriert, mit der Technologie unserer Displays und der unübertroffenen visuellen Exzellenz einzigartige Erlebnisse zu schaffen.

Die Kunstausstellung „Suh Se Ok x LG OLED“ wird mit einem Zitat von Suh Do Ho, einem der Künstler, dargestellt: Die Einzigartigkeit einer transparenten digitalen Leinwand hat mich sofort in ihren Bann gezogen. Der LG Signature OLED T ist ebenfalls sichtbar. Kurze Beschreibungen über den Künstler und Frieze Seoul 2024 sind ebenfalls zu sehen.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Die Frieze Seoul ist eine international renommierte

Kunstmesse, die sich auf zeitgenössische Kunst konzentriert 

und auf der 100 der einflussreichsten 

Kunstgalerien Asiens vertreten sind.

Die Ausstellung „Shepard Fairey x LG OLED“ wird vorgestellt. Beschreibungen von Frieze Los Angeles 2024 und über den Künstler sind zu sehen. Der LG OLED evo AI ist ebenfalls sichtbar. Das Zitat von Shepard Fairey ist hervorgehoben: Ich wollte mit LG OLED zusammenarbeiten, weil die Auflösung des Bildschirms unglaublich ist. Die Farbübersetzung ist sehr, sehr raffiniert.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles ist eine zeitgenössische

Kunstausstellung, die die dynamische Kultur von

Los Angeles und den globalen Beitrag der Region 

zur bildenden Kunst feiert.

Die Ausstellung von Artist Six N. Five mit LG OLED TV wird gezeigt. Eine kurze Beschreibung des Künstlers und der Veranstaltung „Frieze New York 2023“ ist zu sehen. Das Zitat von Six N. Five ist hervorgehoben: Der helle Bildschirm, die präzisen Farben und die unendlichen Kontraste des LG OLED TV beflügeln die grenzenlose Fantasie des Künstlers. Der LG OLED evo TV wird ebenfalls gezeigt.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Die Frieze New York bringt die führenden

Kunstgalerien der Welt zusammen, um anspruchsvolle

Werke von bahnbrechenden Künstlern zu präsentieren. Es ist

eine Chance, mit neuen Talenten und einigen der

wichtigsten Persönlichkeiten der Kunstszene in Kontakt zu treten.

LG OLED-Innovationen auf der CES im Laufe der Jahre

Es werden verschiedene LG OLED-Exponate und -Installationen auf der CES vorgestellt. Dies schließt die CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 und CES 2025 ein.

LG OLED TV mit einem farbenfrohen abstrakten Kunstwerk auf dem Bildschirm und dem alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 im Hintergrund. Helle Lichter brechen aus dem Prozessor und dem Fernseher hervor und zeigen seine fortschrittliche Technologie. Das Emblem „Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV“ ist auch sichtbar.

Découvrez notre OLED TV
la plus avancée à ce jour

Découvrez notre OLED TV<br> la plus avancée à ce jour Mehr erfahren

*Omdia. 12 Jahre lang die Nummer 1 unter den meistverkauften Geräten 2013 bis 2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Befürwortung von LGE oder seinen Produkten dar. Weitere Details auf https://www.omdia.com/.

Vergleiche OLED TVs und finde den richtigen für dich

Vergleiche die Eigenschaften ganz einfach nebeneinander, um den besten Fernseher für dich auszuwählen.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 Produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 Produktbild
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 Produktbild
OLED C5
Bildschirm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Zoll), LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 Zoll) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Grösse Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 Zoll) Bis zu 83 Zoll (83, 77, 65, 55, 48, 42 Zoll)
Komplett kabellos Komplett kabellos - -
Prozessor alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8
KI-Helligkeitsregelung Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65 Zoll), Brightness Booster Max (97 Zoll) Brightness Booster Ultimate (83, 77, 65, 55 Zoll), Brightness Booster Max (97, 48 Zoll) Brightness Booster (83, 77, 65, 55 Zoll)
Farbe Perfektes Schwarz, perfekte Farbe Perfektes Schwarz, perfekte Farbe Perfektes Schwarz, perfekte Farbe
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 11.1.2-Kanal), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 11.1.2-Kanal), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 11.1.2-Kanal), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Operating System (OS) webOS25, webOS Re:new-Programm webOS25, webOS Re:new-Programm webOS25, webOS Re:new-Programm
Mehr erfahren Mehr erfahren

*Eigenschaften sind modellabhängig. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

*Die technischen Daten können je nach Modell oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.

*Die Unterstützung für einige Funktionen kann je nach Region und Land variieren.