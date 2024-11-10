Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Dieses Bild ist ein Mitgliedschaftsbanner

Life’s Good, wenn Sie Mitglied bei LG werden

Entdecken Sie Mitgliedervorteile. Angefangen von unglaublichen Rabatten bis hin zum exklusiven Zugang zu Veranstaltungen – werden Sie jetzt Mitglied!

Life’s Good, wenn Sie Mitglied bei LG werden Mitglied werden

Bereit, mehr zu entdecken? Tauchen Sie ein! Scrollen Sie herunter und geniessen Sie viele tolle Vorteile! 

Begeben Sie sich auf eine exklusive Reise der Vorteile

Werden Sie noch heute Mitglied

Anmelden Mitglied werden

Jetzt als LG-Mitglied anmelden, um die Angebote zu nutzen

Anmelden Mitglied werden

Mitgliedsrabatt von 2%

Als LG-Mitglied erhalten Sie im LG-Online Shop einen Mitgliedsrabatt1 von 2% auf alle Bestellungen auf LG.com.

Anmelden

Exklusive Events für Mitglieder

Als geschätztes Mitglied können Sie ein exklusives Erlebnis, wie z. B. eine neue Produktprobe, nur für Sie reservieren.

Melden Sie sich an und geniessen Sie weitere Events nur für Mitglieder.

Anmelden

Kostenloser Versand

Erleben Sie die Freude über den kostenlosen Versand in die Schweiz direkt zu Ihnen nach Hause – kostenlos!2

Anmelden

Kostenlose Installation

Kostenlose Installation beim Kauf eines Fernsehers (G3 & G4) haben Sie Anspruch auf eine kostenlose Installation.3

Anmelden

Entsorgungsservice

Sie können Ihr altes Haushaltsgerät einfach und verantwortungsbewusst entsorgen.

Sie müssen sich nicht an eine von der Regierung der Schweiz unterstützten Recycle-Anlagen wenden, um eine Entsorgung zu veranlassen.4

Anmelden

Newsletter

Erfahren Sie als erster von unseren neuesten Produkten und Aktionen – unser Newsletter hält Sie informiert!

Bleiben Sie mit unserem Newsletter über unsere neuesten Produkte und Aktionen auf dem laufenden.5

Anmelden

1 Mitgliedsrabatte mit 2%_ bei ihrem Kauf als LG.com-Mitglied erhalten Sie einen Mitglieds Rabatt von 2%, den Sie im LG-online Shop für alle Bestellungen einschliesslich Zubehör einlösen können. Dies gilt, solange die LG-Mitgliedschaft beibehalten wird.

 

2 Kostenloser Versand_ die Produkte können nur an Adressen innerhalb der Schweiz geliefert werden. Für Details: https://www.lg.com/ch_de/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

3 Für Details: https://www.lg.com/ch_de/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

4 Entsorgungsservice: Beim Kauf eines Fernsehers, einer Waschmaschine, eines Kühlschranks, eines Monitors oder einer Klimaanlage haben Sie Anspruch auf einen Entsorgungsservice.

Er ist kostenpflichtig, aber Sie können den Entsorgungsservice noch am selben Tag nutzen, wenn Sie das neue Produkt erhalten. Für Details:https://www.lg.com/ch_de/support/premium-service/free-delivery-installation/

 

5 Newsletter_ nur für Mitglieder verfügbar, die dem Erhalt von Marketingmaterial/Werbeangeboten zugestimmt haben

Wir freuen uns, dass Sie ein geschätztes Mitglied sind! Melden Sie sich heute an und geniessen Sie die Vorteile.

Mitglied werden