Dein TV, dein Licht, dein
Erlebnis – LG & Hue

Jetzt 2025er LG Aktions-TV kaufen und bis zu CHF 300.- Hue-Gutschein sichern.

 

Aktionszeitraum: 24.09.2025–10.11.2025

 

LG + Philips Hue Aktion

Da in diesem Jahr unsere neuen LG TVs zum ersten Mal mit der Philips Hue Sync TV App und damit allen smarten Hue Leuchten ist, feiern wir diese neue Funktion mit der folgenden Aktion:

 

Kaufst du dir einen neues 2025er TV-Modell von LG, gibt’s ab einem Verkaufspreis von CHF 750.- einen Philips Hue Gutschein im Wert von bis zu CHF 300.- geschenkt. Wie hoch der Gutschein ausfällt bestimmt der Preis – je höher der Kaufpreis, desto höher der Hue Gutschein. Mit dem Gutschein können Kund:innen Hue Leuchten erwerben und so die neue Hue Sync TV App auf LG TVs nutzen, mit der sich die Beleuchtung perfekt mit den Bildschirminhalten synchronisieren lässt – für ein völlig neues, immersives Seherlebnis.

Hue Sync TV App: Surrounding Lights That Sync with LG TVs

Überzeuge dich Selbst:

Hue-Gutscheinwert nach TV-Kaufpreis



2025er TV KaufpreisHUE Gutschein-Geschenk
CHF 750 to CHF 999HUE Gutscheinwert CHF 50
CHF 1000 to CHF 1499HUE Gutscheinwert CHF 100
CHF 1500 to CHF 2000 HUE Gutscheinwert CHF 150
CHF 2000 + HUE Gutscheinwert CHF 300

-> Dieser Gutschein kann der Kunde dann im Philips Hue Shop für jedes Produkt einlösen: https://www.philips-hue.com/de-ch/products/promotions

Profitieren? So muss der Kunde vorgehen


Mit folgenden Schritten bekommst du deinen Philips Hue-Gutschein:

 

150€ BestChoice Premium Gutschein

1.

 

LG 2025er TV mit Mindestkaufpreis von CHF 750.- bis zum 10.11.25 kaufen.

LG Soundbar als Geschenk

2.

 

TV bis zum 30.11.25 auf www.lg-promo.ch registrieren

Secret-Rabatt bei Vorbestellung

3.

 

Philips Hue-Gutscheincode per E-Mail innerhalb einer Woche von LG erhalten.

Commande jusqu’au 31.03.2026 ton produit Philips Hue sur www.philips-hue.com/fr-ch/products/promotions/lg-surroundlicht

4.

 

Dein Philips Hue Produkt auf https://www.philips-hue.com/de-ch/products/promotions bis zum 31.3.2026 bestellen.

Aktionsprodukte


Folgend eine Produktauswahl aller aktionierten TVs - zu allen aktionsberechtigten TVs geht's hier entlang: 

 