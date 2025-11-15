We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Der LG WashTower bietet eine platzsparende Lösung, bei der Waschmaschine und Trockner in einem Gerät vereint sind, wodurch zusätzlich Platz gespart und eine ergonomische Bedienung ermöglicht wird. Dies ermöglicht eine optimale Nutzung des verfügbaren Raums, insbesondere in kleinen Wohnungen, Hauswirtschaftsräumen oder Bädern.