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SO FUNKTIONIERT'SAKTIONSPRODUKTEW6/G6/C6 Highlights
National Promotion 2026 OLED evo + Soundbar Bundle

National Promotion 2026 OLED evo + Soundbar Bundle

Die 2026 OLED TVs sind da!
Jetzt mit Gratis Soundlösung dazu!

Vom revolutionären 9,9mm Wallpaper TV bis zur innovativen Sound Suite – ausgewählte OLED-Modelle jetzt im exklusiven Bundle.

00 Tag 00 Stunde 00 Minute 00 Sekunde

Unsere neuen OLED TVs 2026 sind da!

 

 

Zur Feier der Ankunft unserer neuesten OLED-Flaggschiff-TVs schenken wir dir beim Kauf eines ausgewählten

Modells der W6-, G6- oder C6-Serie eine passende Soundbar oder Sound Suite.

 

Welche Soundbar bzw. Sound Suite du erhältst und wie du von dieser

Aktion profitieren kannst, erfährst du hier oder unter www.lg-promo.ch.

So funktioniert es

PC icon

1. Aktionsmodell kaufen

 

Aktions-TV bis zum 31.07.2026 kaufen.

Discount icon

2. Aktionsmodell registrieren

 

Aktionsmodell bis zum 23.08.2026 unter

www.lg-promo.ch registrieren.

Subscription icon

3. Soundbar erhalten

 

Deine Soundbar wird innerhalb von 8 Wochen nach Registrierung zugesandt.

Die Teilnahmebedingungen findest du hier.

Diese Soundbars / Sound Suite erhältst du kostenlos zu den jeweiligen TVs

TV Model Soundbar Model Anzahl
OLED83C67LA.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED83C69LB.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED83C6ELB.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77C67LA.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77C68LA.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77C69LB.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77C6ELB.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED65C67LA.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED65C68LA.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED65C69LB.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED65C6ELB.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED55C67LA.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED55C68LA.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED55C69LB.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED55C6ELB.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1
OLED48C67LA.AVS DS60TR.ADEULLK 1
OLED48C68LA.AVS DS60TR.ADEULLK 1
OLED48C69LB.AVS DS60TR.ADEULLK 1
OLED48C6ELB.AVS DS60TR.ADEULLK 1
OLED42C67LA.AVS DS40T.DDEULLK 1
OLED42C68LA.AVS DS40T.DDEULLK 1
OLED42C69LB.AVS DS40T.DDEULLK 1
OLED42C6ELB.AVS DS40T.DDEULLK 1
OLED83W69LA.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77W69LA.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED83G67LW.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED83G68LW.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77G67LW.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED77G68LW.AVS M7.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED65G67LW.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED65G68LW.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED65G69LS.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED55G67LW.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED55G68LW.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED55G69LS.AVS M5.AEUTLLK 1 Paar
OLED48G69LS.AVS DS70TY.ADEULLK 1

Diese TVs musst du kaufen

Was macht den OLED evo AI W6 einzigartig?

  • Ultraschlankes Design: Mit nur 9,9 mm Tiefe setzt der Wallpaper TV neue Massstäbe für elegantes TV-Design.
  • True Wireless mit Zero Connect Box: Kabellose Übertragung von Bild- und Tonsignalen in 4K bis zu 165Hz – für maximale Freiheit bei der Installation.
  • α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3: Die neueste Generation von LGs AI-Prozessor sorgt für beeindruckende Bild- und Tonqualität.
  • Flush Fit Wandmontage: Schliesst bündig mit der Wand ab und sorgt für ein besonders elegantes Wallpaper Design.
  • Brightness Booster Ultra: Für beeindruckende Helligkeit und noch mehr Details in hellen und dunklen Szenen.
  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech: Brillante Farben und beeindruckende Kontraste für ein aussergewöhnliches Seherlebnis.
  • Reflection Free Premium: Perfektes Schwarz und brillante Farben selbst in hellen Umgebungen.
  • Ultimate Wireless Gaming: Kabellos zertifiziert für NVIDIA G-SYNC® und AMD FreeSync™ Premium mit extrem niedrige Latenz.
  • 100 % Farbtreue & 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3: Von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert.

 

Die Highlights des OLED evo AI G6 auf einen Blick!

  • Hyper Radiant Color Tech: Brillante, lebendige Farben und beeindruckende Bildqualität – auch in hellen Umgebungen.
  • Brightness Booster Ultra: Bis zu 3,9x heller als herkömmliche OLED TVs.*
  • α11 AI-Prozessor Gen3 mit Dual AI Engine: Optimiert Schärfe, Texturen und Details für eine beeindruckende 4K-Bildqualität.
  • Reflection Free Premium: Für tieferen Kontrast und lebendige, präzise Farben bei nahezu allen Lichtverhältnissen.
  • Flush Fit Gallery Design: Minimalistisches Design für eine bündige Wandmontage.
  • Perfekte Farben bei jedem Licht: Zertifiziert mit 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.
  • Ultimate Gaming: Bis zu 4K 165Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC® und AMD FreeSync™ Premium zertifiziert.

 

Die Highlights des OLED evo AI C6 auf einen Blick!

  • α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 mit Dual AI Engine : Leistungsstarke AI-Technologie für beeindruckende Bild- und Tonqualität.
  • Brightness Booster: Für hellere Bilder und noch mehr Details in jeder Szene.
  • AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro: Intelligente Optimierung von Bild und Ton in Echtzeit.
  • Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farbe: Für beeindruckenden Kontrast und eine präzise Farbdarstellung.
  • 100 % Farbtreue & 100 % Farbvolumen: Von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert.
  • Gaming auf höchstem Niveau: Bis zu 4K bei 165Hz sowie NVIDIA G-SYNC® und AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
  • webOS 26: Personalisierte Unterhaltung mit den neuesten AI-Funktionen von LG

* Gemäss internen LG-Messungen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen OLED TVs.