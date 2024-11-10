Mikrowelle mit Smart Inverter Technologie, Quarz Grill und 25 Liter Kapazität

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart Inverter
Die LG Smart Inverter Technologie sorgt für eine präzise Leistung zum Aufwärmen und Auftauen einer noch breiteren Palette von Lebensmitteln. Dank der genauen Temperaturregelung können mehr Gerichte mit einer Mikrowelle zubereitet werden als bisher.