TV-Alpha9-01-Intro

α9 Gen2 Prozessor
mit Deep Learning

*Die oben genannten Funktionen werden mittels Deep-Learning-Technologie ermöglicht und verbessern die Bild- und Tonqualität.
*Das in diesem Beitrag genannte herkömmliche Produkt basiert auf dem LG-Vorgängermodell; die Bilder sind simuliert.

AI hat Einfluss auf die Bildqualität

Der α9 Intelligent Processor der 2. Generation, der Millionen von Inhalten erlernt hat, erkennt die Qualität der Originalinhalte. Er optimiert Klarheit, Schärfe, Details und Helligkeit mithilfe des Deep-Learning-AI-Algorithmus. Durch die Analyse von Inhalten und Umgebungslicht können kristallklare Bilder angezeigt werden.

*Die Umgebungsoptimierungsfunktion ist auf HDR-Inhalte beschränkt.

TV-Alpha9-04-AI-Picture

AI Picture

Der α9 Intelligent Processor der 2. Generation erkennt die Qualität des Originalinhalts und optimiert die Bildklarheit und -schärfe. Unabhängig von der Eingangsqualität werden stets gestochen scharfe Bilder angezeigt.

AI Brightness1

AI Brightness

Der Lichtsensor erkennt Umgebungslicht, und der α9 Intelligent Processor der 2. Generation optimiert automatisch die Bildhelligkeit. Das Bild bleibt unabhängig von der Beleuchtungsintensität hell und scharf.

AI Brightness1

Dolby Vision HDR optimiert das Bild für ein unvergessliches Betrachtungserlebnis. Die neue Helligkeitstechnologie passt die dargestellten Inhalte dank künstlicher Intelligenz sogar an wechselndes Licht in der Umgebung an. Von morgens bis abends, bei gleissendem Licht und bei Dunkelheit.

AI hat Einfluss auf den Klang

Der α9 Intelligent Processor der 2. Generation optimiert den Klang je nach Audio-Genre, indem er Sprache, Effekt und Frequenz identifiziert. Darüber hinaus erzeugt die Technologie der räumlichen Erkennung einen ausgewogenen, an den jeweiligen Raum angepassten Klang.

AI Sound

AI Sound

Der α9 Intelligent Processor der 2. Generation analysiert die Audioquelle, um je nach Inhaltstyp einen optimalen Klang zu generieren. Ausserdem macht er aus 2.0-Kanal-Sound virtuellen 5.1-Surround-Sound.

AI-Akustikabstimmung

Geniessen Sie den bestmöglichen Klang - unabhängig davon, wie Sie Ihren Raum eingerichtet haben und wo Sie sitzen. Starten Sie einfach eine Audioeinmessung von Ihrem Lieblingsplatz und geniessen Sie optimierten Sound.

*Diese Funktion ist verfügbar, wenn Sie die One-Touch-Klangoptimierung in den Klangeinstellungen aktivieren.