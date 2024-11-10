Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Projecteur LED ultra portable avec batterie intégrée et résolution HD 720p

Projecteur LED ultra portable avec batterie intégrée et résolution HD 720p

PH510PG

Projecteur LED ultra portable avec batterie intégrée et résolution HD 720p

Front view

Triple technologie sans fil

Triple technologie sans fil

Oubliez l'encrombrement des câbles grâce à la batterie intégrée
et aux technologies sans fil mirroring et bluetooth.

Compatibilité Bluetooth

Compatibilité Bluetooth

Profitez d'une expérience optimale en diffusant le son de votre vidéoprojecteur sur un périphérique audio Bluetooth comme un home cinéma, un casque ou encore une enceinte portable.

Fonction Screen Share

Fonction Screen Share

La fonction LG Screen Share vous permet de partager l'écran de vos PC, smartphones ou encore tablettes compatibles pour profiter pleinement de vos contenus.

Batterie intégrée (2h30 d'autonomie)

Batterie intégrée
(2h30 d'autonomie)

Grâce à sa batterie intégrée, ne vous souciez plus de trouver une prise de courant. Restez flexible et affichez vos contenus où que vous soyez.

Un cinéma chez soi

Profitez du cinéma à la maison

Ce videoprojecteur MiniBeam vous offre une expérience visuelle grand format en affichant une image dotée d'une diagonale allant jusqu'à 100 pouces (254cm) pour que chacun puisse profiter d'une séance de cinéma à la maison.

Finesse et légèreté

Finesse et légèreté

Avec son format fin et léger, le PH510 se glisse facilement dans votre sacoche, pochette ou sac à main. Il n'a jamais été aussi facile de transporter votre périphérique.

Fonction mirroring filaire pour smartphones

Fonction mirroring filaire pour
smartphones

Fonction de partage d'écran filaire de vos appareils iOS/Androidi compatibles slimport, MHL ou adaptateur AV.

USB Plug

USB Plug & Play

Diffusez instantanément films, photos et documents Office par simple branchement de votre clé USB.

Comptabilité 3D

Comptabilité 3D

Le PH510 est optimisé pour les contenus 3D. Munissez-vous simplement de lunettes adaptées et profitez.

30000 heures de divertissement

30000 heures de divertissement

La lampe LED de ce vidéoprojecteur vous offre des couleurs riches et naturelles avec une durée de fonctionnement estimée à 30 000 heures. Ainsi, avec une utilisation moyenne de 8 heures par jour, vous n'aurez pas à remplacer la lampe pendant 10 ans.
Toutes les caractéristiques

IMAGE

  • Technologie d’éclairage

    RGB LED

  • Technologie de Projection

    DLP

  • Luminosité

    550 Lumen

  • Taux de contraste

    100,000:1

  • Résolution native

    HD (1280x720)

  • Focus

    Manuel

  • Zoom

    Fixed

  • Taille de l'écran projeté

    25’’ (65,5cm) ~100’’ (254cm)

  • Taille standard

    40’’ à 1,24m

  • Ratio de projection

    1.4

  • Uniformité (JBMMA 9 point)

    0,90

  • Durée de vie

    30000 heures

SON

  • Hauts Parleurs intégrés

    Oui

  • Puissance

    2x1W

  • Compatible Bluetooth audio

    Oui

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Langues du menu

    23 langues

  • Contrôle du ratio

    4:3, Just scan, Set by Pro., 16:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom

  • 3D

    3D Optimizer

  • Réglage Keystone

    Oui (Vertical)

  • Correction Auto du Keystone

    Oui

  • Détection auto de la source

    Oui

  • Allumage/extinction rapide

    Oui

  • Picture Still (arrêt sur image)

    Oui

  • Image Flip (retournement d’image)

    Oui

  • Plug & Play (VGA, DVI/HDMI)

    Oui

  • Mise en veille auto

    Oui

  • Minuterie de veille

    Oui

  • Ecran de veille

    Oui

  • Contrôle de température des couleurs

    Oui

  • Black Level Control

    Oui

  • Correction Gamma

    Oui

  • Réduction du bruit

    Oui

  • Température de fonctionnement

    0 ~ 40C°

NIVEAU SONORE

  • En marche normale

    24dB

  • En haute luminosité

    30dB

  • En Mode Eco

    23dB

CONNECTIQUES

  • VGA

    1

  • Entrée PC Audio

    1

  • Composite

    (AV) 1

  • Composante

    (YPbPr) 1

  • Sortie audio

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    1 (MHL)

  • USB

    1 (Type A)

SIGNAUX COMPATIBLES

  • Numérique (HDMI)

    Jusqu’à 4K (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • RGB

    Jusqu’à WSXGA+ (1680x1050@60Hz)

  • Composante Video

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

  • Composite Video

    480i/576i

CERTIFICATIONS

  • Certifications

    CE, IEC, MIC

MULTIMEDIA

  • Lecture des fichiers bureautiques via USB

    Oui

  • Screen Share (WiDi, Miracast)

    Oui

CONSOMMATION ELECTRIQUE

  • Batterie

    Intégrée et Rechargeable (jusqu’à 2,5h d’autonomie)

  • Alimentation

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz

  • Consommation en marche

    60W

  • Consommation en veille

    0.5W

DESIGN

  • Couleur

    Blanc

  • Nombre de touches

    1 (Joystick)

  • Encoche Kensington

    Oui

  • Pied

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES PHYSIQUES

  • Dimensions (produit seul) : LxPxH

    174mm x 116mm x 44mm

  • Poids (produit seul)

    0,65kg

ACCESSOIRES

  • Sacoche

    Oui

  • Manuel d'utilisation

    Oui

  • Carte de garantie

    Oui

  • Adaptateur Composite

    Oui

  • Câble d'alimentation

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

GENCOD

  • Code EAN

    8806091095015

Ce qu’ils en disent

