Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Profitez dès maintenant de Disney+ sur votre LG Smart TV

MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE

Tous vos favoris Disney dans une seule application !

Profitez dès maintenant de Disney+ sur votre LG Smart TV

Maintenant disponible sur votre téléviseur LG !

L’application Disney+ est désormais disponible sur tous les téléviseurs LG équipés de webOS 3.0 et versions plus récentes, c’est-à-dire en général les téléviseurs LG depuis l’année 2016. Profitez d’un divertissement de grande classe.

Imaginez avoir accès à un endroit où vous pouvez trouver tous les films et séries de Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars et National Geographic. Ce rêve devient maintenant réalité avec l’application Disney+. Comme LG s’efforce de toujours vous offrir la meilleure expérience utilisateur et le meilleur choix de contenu possible, l’application Disney+ est désormais disponible sur tous les téléviseurs LG compatibles en Allemagne.

Avec le lancement de Disney+, les fans de tous âges peuvent profiter d’une expérience nouvelle et unique avec du contenu provenant de marques de divertissement emblématiques, ainsi que des originaux exclusifs de Disney+ composés de films à succès, séries, documentaires et courts métrages qui ne peuvent être vus que sur le service de streaming.

2020-03-24-Disney-2020-LG-TVs-_02-V2-vro_3

Les abonnés de Disney+ bénéficient d’un plaisir de visionnage de la plus haute qualité et sans publicité sur un maximum de quatre appareils simultanément, de téléchargements de contenu illimités, de recommandations personnalisées et de la possibilité de créer jusqu’à sept profils personnalisés. En outre, les parents ont la possibilité de créer leurs propres profils d’enfants, qui sont faciles à utiliser et offrent un contenu adapté aux enfants.

Basés sur la plateforme de télévision intelligente webOS exclusive de la société, les téléviseurs LG donnent vie aux mondes magiques de Disney et permettent aux utilisateurs de vivre l’expérience Disney+ dans une qualité d’image et de son inégalée. Pratiquement tous les téléviseurs LG prennent en charge les formats HDR communs HDR10 et HLG et un grand nombre de téléviseurs LG – y compris tous les téléviseurs OLED et les téléviseurs NanoCell ou Super UHD – sont également compatibles avec Dolby Vision et Dolby Atmos. Cela offre une expérience cinématographique qui n’était auparavant possible que dans les salles de cinéma. De plus, une variété de fonctions TV intelligentes de LG - y compris LG AI ThinQ et la fonction de recherche universelle sur l’ensemble de la plateforme - fonctionnent de manière transparente avec Disney+.

2020-03-24-Disney-2020-LG-TVs-_02-V2-vro_3

Pour accéder à l’environnement Disney+, il vous suffit de cliquer sur l’icône Disney+ dans le LG Home Launcher, de confirmer le téléchargement de l’application à partir du LG Content Store, de sélectionner et de réserver le pack de divertissement auquel vous êtes abonné ou de vous connecter avec vos identifiants existants. Vous pouvez également télécharger l’application Disney+ manuellement à tout moment à partir du LG Content Store. Une fois l’installation réussie, vous pouvez vous asseoir, vous détendre et profiter du monde captivant de Disney.

À propos de Disney+

Disney+ sera lancé en Allemagne le 24 mars 2020 – toutes les informations et tous les détails sur l’inscription sont disponibles sur DisneyPlus.com Disney+ est le service de streaming ultime pour les films et séries de Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic et autres. La division « Direct-to-Consumer and International » (DTCI) de la Walt Disney Company offre à Disney+ un programme sans publicité sur la plupart des appareils connectés à Internet avec une grande variété de longs métrages, de documentaires, de séries d’action et d’animation et de courts métrages. En plus de fournir un accès sans précédent à l’incroyable sélection de classiques du cinéma et de la télévision de Disney, le service de streaming est le nouveau foyer pour les films qui sortiront des studios Walt Disney en 2020 et au-delà.

Tous vos favoris en un clin d’œil1

Disney+

Tous vos favoris en un clin d’œil

Avec Disney+, vous pouvez profiter de classiques bien connus, de Disney+ Originals et des derniers films à succès.