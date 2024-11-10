We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Lave-linge
Helpful Hints
Comment choisir le cycle de lavage adapté ?
Voici quelques conseils pratiques pour vous aider à tirer le meilleur parti de votre lave-linge, du choix des cycles adaptés à l’entretien de votre appareil.
Les essentiels
Technologie qui améliore votre quotidien