Gamme LG NanoCell 2020

nano99

NANO99

75", 65"

Acheter dès
maintenant
nano91 image

NANO91

86”,75”,65”,55”

Acheter dès
maintenant
nano90

NANO90

75",65",55"

Acheter dès
maintenant
nano86

NANO86

65",55",49"

Acheter dès
maintenant
nano81

NANO81

65",55",49"

Acheter dès
maintenant
nano80

NANO80

65",55",49"

Acheter dès
maintenant
Résolution Véritable 8K
(7680 x 4320) 		Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160) 		Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160) 		Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160) 		Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160) 		Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
Processeur IA Processeur 8K
α9 de troisième génération IA 		Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA 		Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA 		Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA 		Processeur quatre cœurs Processeur quatre cœurs
Commandes vocales
mains-libres 		O - - - - -
Design Design de galerie,
Nano Bezel 		Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel
pour les jeux
Retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage Faible retard d’affichage
HDMI O
(eARC / ALLM)		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(ARC / ALLM)		 O
(ARC / ALLM)
AMD FreeSync™ Premium - O (Freesync) O (Freesync) O (Freesync) - -
Prise en charge HGiG O O O O O O
Pour le cinéma
Technologie de gradation Full Array Dimming Pro Gradation intégrale Gradation intégrale Gradation locale Gradation locale Gradation locale
Solution cinéma Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker 		Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker 		Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker 		Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker 		Mode Filmmaker Mode Filmmaker
Compatibilité HDR HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
Divertissement Disney+
Application Apple TV 		Disney+
Application Apple TV 		Disney+
Application Apple TV 		Disney+
Application Apple TV 		Disney+
Application Apple TV 		Disney+
Application Apple TV
Décodeur vidéo 8K O (intégré) - - - - -
pour le sport
Qualité d’image Grand angle de vision Grand angle de vision Grand angle de vision Grand angle de vision Grand angle de vision Grand angle de vision
Écran ultra-large O (jusqu’à 75 pouces) O (jusqu’à 86 pouces) O (jusqu’à 75 pouces) - - -
Sports Alert O O O O O O
Son surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround Compatible Bluetooth Surround
Motion Pro O O O O - -
  1. Jeux

    Technologie NanoCell VRR Faible retard d’affichage HDMI 2.1 HGiG

    En savoir plus
  2. Cinéma

    Nano Black Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos Mode Filmmaker
    HDR10 Pro et HLG Pro Divertissement illimité

    En savoir plus
  3. Sports

    Nano Précision cran 8K ultra-large Sports Alert
    Compatible Bluetooth Surround Motion Pro

    En savoir plus