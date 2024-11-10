We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Gamme LG NanoCell 2020
|
NANO99
75", 65"Acheter dès
maintenant
|
NANO91
86”,75”,65”,55”Acheter dès
maintenant
|
NANO90
75",65",55"Acheter dès
maintenant
|
NANO86
65",55",49"Acheter dès
maintenant
|
NANO81
65",55",49"Acheter dès
maintenant
|
NANO80
65",55",49"Acheter dès
maintenant
|Résolution
|
Véritable 8K
(7680 x 4320)
|
Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
|
Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
|
Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
|
Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
|
Véritable 4K
(3840 x 2160)
|Processeur IA
|
Processeur 8K
α9 de troisième génération IA
|
Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA
|
Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA
|
Processeur 4K
α9 de troisième génération IA
|Processeur quatre cœurs
|Processeur quatre cœurs
|
Commandes vocales
mains-libres
|O
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Design
|
Design de galerie,
Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Nano Bezel
|Retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|Faible retard d’affichage
|HDMI
|O
(eARC / ALLM)
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(ARC / ALLM)
|O
(ARC / ALLM)
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium
|-
|O (Freesync)
|O (Freesync)
|O (Freesync)
|-
|-
|Prise en charge HGiG
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Technologie de gradation
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Gradation intégrale
|Gradation intégrale
|Gradation locale
|Gradation locale
|Gradation locale
|Solution cinéma
|
Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker
|
Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker
|
Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker
|
Dolby Vision IQ et
Dolby Atmos,
Mode Filmmaker
|Mode Filmmaker
|Mode Filmmaker
|Compatibilité HDR
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|Divertissement
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|
Disney+
Application Apple TV
|Décodeur vidéo 8K
|O (intégré)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Qualité d’image
|Grand angle de vision
|Grand angle de vision
|Grand angle de vision
|Grand angle de vision
|Grand angle de vision
|Grand angle de vision
|Écran ultra-large
|O (jusqu’à 75 pouces)
|O (jusqu’à 86 pouces)
|O (jusqu’à 75 pouces)
|-
|-
|-
|Sports Alert
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Son surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Compatible Bluetooth Surround
|Motion Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|-
|-
-
Jeux
Technologie NanoCell VRR Faible retard d’affichage HDMI 2.1 HGiGEn savoir plus
-
Cinéma
Nano Black Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos Mode FilmmakerEn savoir plus
HDR10 Pro et HLG Pro Divertissement illimité
-
Sports
Nano Précision cran 8K ultra-large Sports AlertEn savoir plus
Compatible Bluetooth Surround Motion Pro