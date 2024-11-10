Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED CINÉMA OÙ ACHETER CHOISISSEZ VOTRE Mini LED QNED

Scène d’un espace rocheux avec une grande planète apparaissant dans le coin supérieur droit de l’écran.

QNED Cinéma.
Une performance époustouflante.

Créez votre configuration Home Cinéma exceptionnelle pour des soirées cinéma épiques avec le QNED Mini LED de LG.

Les téléviseurs LCD vont plus loin que jamais.

Le QNED Mini LED de LG associe des mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell dans un écran innovant et leader du secteur. Cette fusion de technologies offre une image d’une qualité incroyablement élevée avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives pour une expérience cinématographique époustouflante.

Un affichage de blockbuster.

Regardez vos films préférés prendre vie grâce au QNED Mini LED de LG. L’affichage innovant et le grand écran diffusent tous vos contenus favoris avec des couleurs vibrantes et des détails incroyables pour une expérience de visionnage à couper le souffle.

Un téléviseur grand écran fixé au mur dans une pièce sombre. La scène montre deux personnages portant une armure de dos.

Rendu total des couleurs dans chaque scène.

Des scènes les plus sombres aux plus lumineuses, le QNED Mini LED de LG reproduit les couleurs de manière vibrante et précise dans un espace colorimétrique 3D couvrant toute la plage de luminance de l’écran. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’une expérience sans compromis, quel que soit le genre de film que vous regardez.

Image d’un vaisseau spatial flottant au-dessus d’un cratère sur une planète nue. Le défilement de gauche à droite montre la différence de couleur lorsque l’image est visualisée sur un écran LCD conventionnel par rapport au QNED MiniLED de LG.
Image d’un vaisseau spatial flottant au-dessus d’un cratère sur une planète nue. Le défilement de gauche à droite montre la différence de couleur lorsque l’image est visualisée sur un écran LCD conventionnel par rapport au QNED MiniLED de LG.

Diagrammes côte à côte des spectres des volumes de couleur. Le diagramme de gauche indique 70 % avec la couleur incapable d’atteindre les bords en haut. Le diagramme de droite indique 100 % avec la couleur atteignant les bords extérieurs du diagramme à tous les endroits.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
*70 % du volume de couleur désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*Le terme conventionnel désigne tout téléviseur UHD de LG dépourvu de la technologie NanoCell.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

OÙ ACHETER

Ne manquez aucun détail dans les scènes sombres.

Grâce à la gradation intégrale et à environ 2 500 zones de gradation uniques, le QNED Mini LED de LG diffuse des noirs plus profonds avec un contrôle précis du rétroéclairage pour un meilleur contraste et un effet de halo réduit. Le résultat est une image plus riche et plus détaillée, y compris dans les scènes sombres.

Image déroulante d’un téléviseur fixé au mur montrant une scène sombre de la pleine lune se reflétant dans l’eau. La scène alterne entre un téléviseur de taille normale et grand écran de téléviseur QNED MiniLED de LG.
Image déroulante d’un téléviseur fixé au mur montrant une scène sombre de la pleine lune se reflétant dans l’eau. La scène alterne entre un téléviseur de taille normale et grand écran de téléviseur QNED MiniLED de LG.

Scène sombre montrant un homme tenant une lampe. La section en bas à gauche montre l’image sur un téléviseur conventionnel avec un effet de halo et des couleurs moins claires, l’image prenant le plus de place montre la scène sur un téléviseur QNED MiniLED de LG.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

OÙ ACHETER

FILMMAKER MODE™

Découvrez la vision du réalisateur.

FILMMAKER MODE™ désactive la fluidification des mouvements tout en préservant les rapports d’aspect, les couleurs et les fréquences d’image d’origine. Il reproduit fidèlement la vision qu’avait originellement le réalisateur de son film, afin que vous puissiez en profiter comme il se doit ;

Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos

Regardez et écoutez le Dolby sous son meilleur jour.

Le QNED Mini LED de LG est doté des dernières solutions Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilise des métadonnées ainsi que les capteurs de lumière intégrés au téléviseur afin d’optimiser la qualité de l’image selon le genre de contenu et l’environnement ambiant, tandis que Dolby Atmos offre un son à la fois multi-dimensionnel et immersif. C’est une combinaison puissante qui offre une expérience cinématographique plus réaliste.

Un homme et un garçon assis côte à côte sur un canapé regardant un film sur un grand téléviseur à écran plat. L’écran montre un personnage animé sur un fond noir.

HDR 10 Pro

Performance dynamique du début à la fin.

La technologie de plage dynamique développée par LG, HDR 10 Pro, règle la luminosité pour enrichir les couleurs, révéler le moindre détail et offrir une netteté ultra-réaliste à chaque image - elle intensifie également les contenus HDR classiques. Désormais, tous vos films et programmes préférés seront plus éclatants et vivants, du début à la fin.

Image d’une grande falaise émergeant de l’eau sur le fond d’un coucher de soleil orange. L’image de gauche est diffusé en HDR et la droite en HDR 10 Pro avec plus de détails.

Le processus structurel de HDR 10 Pro montre l’image de sortie après que le téléviseur LG ait traité l’image d’entrée.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

OÙ ACHETER

Étalonnage automatique

Affinez votre expérience.

L’étalonnage automatique est compatible avec un réglage du matériel de haute précision, permettant ainsi aux experts de réaliser des étalonnages rapides sur le QNED Mini LED de LG. Cela garantit que le téléviseur peut être réglé pour fournir une précision d’image optimale et permet de prévenir les écarts de luminosité potentiels afin de garantir des images de qualité supérieure qui donneront satisfaction même aux yeux les plus experts.

 

Un ingénieur dans un atelier manipule un contrôleur pour régler une image affichée sur un moniteur.

Services OTT

Tous vos contenus préférés à la demande.

Les téléviseurs QNED Mini LED prennent en charge Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV. Désormais, vous pouvez profiter de tous vos films, séries et documentaires préférés avec une qualité d’image extraordinaire et un son immersif.

Le logo de Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video et Apple TV sont alignés horizontalement. Sous les logos, des affiches du film Borat nouvelle mission filmée d’Amazon Original, La Casa de Papel de Netflix, WandaVision de Disney+ et USS Greyhound : la bataille de l’Atlantique d’Apple TV sont également alignées horizontalement.

*Abonnement streaming Netflix requis.
*Abonnement à Disney+ requis. Sous réserve des conditions disponibles sur http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney et ses entités.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Les frais d’abonnement à Amazon et / ou Prime Video s’appliquent. Pour plus de détails, voir sur primevideo.com/terms
*Abonnement à Apple TV+ requis. Apple, le logo d’Apple et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Le service pris en charge peut varier selon les pays.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

Il y a deux boutons. Le premier « OÙ ACHETER », mène à une page montrant le lieu où acheter, et l’autre, « CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED », mène à une page montrant la gamme QNED.