DESIGN QNED OÙ ACHETER CHOISISSEZ VOTRE Mini LED QNED

Téléviseur MiniLED QNED de LG fixé sur un mur gris. L’écran montre un gros plan de grandes feuilles de plantes avec différentes nuances de vert, de bleu et de rouge.

Une vue à couper le souffle.

Augmentez votre immersion et rehaussez votre espace avec un téléviseur magnifique, qu’il soit allumé ou éteint.

Un design élégant pour une finition raffinée.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG est conçu pour vous couper le souffle. Optimisé pour une fixation au mur avec un design ultra mince, même notre téléviseur à écran ultra large de 86 pouces se suspend presque complètement à plat contre le mur afin de rehausser votre décor intérieur.

Deux images de grands téléviseurs à écran plat fixés sur un mur dans des intérieurs modernes. Les écrans diffusent des scènes de nature.

*Selon l’environnement d’installation, un léger écart peut exister entre le téléviseur et le mur.

Merveilleusement élaboré à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur.

*L’apparence réelle du produit peut être différente.
*Enceintes vendues séparément.

Cinématique en tout point.

L’écran cinéma du Mini LED QNED de LG est conçu pour une immersion optimale. Le cadre minimaliste et le grand écran maximise votre contenu pour une expérience de visionnage envoûtante.

Un téléviseur à grand écran plat fixé sur un mur devant une grande façade entièrement vitrée. Une petite plante est posée sur une table basse devant le téléviseur.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

OÙ ACHETER

Modernisez votre routine
d’études grâce au téléviseur
Mini LED QNED de LG.

Trois images du téléviseur Mini LED QNED de LG dans différentes situations. De haut en bas : une sessions d’études en ligne, une réunion virtuelle et une soirée à la maison.

Améliorez votre rythme de
travail grâce au téléviseur Mini
LED QNED de LG.

Accueillez vos invités avec
classe grâce au téléviseur Mini
LED QNED de LG.

CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED

Il y a deux boutons. Le premier « OÙ ACHETER », mène à une page montrant le lieu où acheter, et l'autre, « CHOISISSEZ VOTRE QNED », mène à une page montrant la gamme QNED.