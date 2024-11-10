Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
JEU VIDÉO QNED OÙ ACHETER CHOISISSEZ VOTRE Mini LED QNED

Gros plan d’un personnage de jeu de science-fiction portant un casque aux formes circulaires.

QNED Gaming.Une foule d’avantages.

Rehaussez le niveau de votre poste de jeu et prenez l’avantage sur vos concurrents grâce au Mini LED QNED de LG.

Les téléviseurs LCD vont plus loin que jamais.

Le LG QNED Mini LED associe des mini LED avec les technologies Quantum Dot et NanoCell dans un écran innovant et leader du secteur. Cette fusion de technologies inédite offre une image d’une qualité incroyablement élevée avec des noirs plus profonds et des couleurs plus vives. Vous pouvez ainsi profiter d’une expérience encore plus immersive de toutes parts.

Une taille extrême pour une immersion maximale.

Faites l’expérience d’un réalisme incroyable lorsque vous jouez sur le Mini LED QNED de LG. Le grand écran assure une immersion extrême qui vous permet de plonger à fond dans votre jeu.

Plan arrière d’un homme qui tient une manette de jeu devant un téléviseur à grand écran fixé au mur. L’écran montre la cabine de pilotage d’un avion volant au-dessus de l’eau en pleine bataille aérienne.

Game Optimizer

Tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul emplacement.

Game Optimizer offre des paramètres optimisés pour divers types de jeux, FPS, RPG ou RTS. Vous avez accès à tout depuis un seul endroit, pour un contrôle accru de l’image et du son. Vous pouvez également utiliser les technologies VRR et AMD FreeSync™. Ce contrôle supplémentaire permet à tous vos jeux d’être clairs et fluides, avec moins de latence, de saccades et de déchirements.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour du logiciel peut varier selon les modèles et les régions.

Tableau de bord Jeu

Accédez rapidement aux réglages pendant vos parties.

Le nouveau tableau de bord de jeu est un menu simplifié vous permettant de vérifier rapidement ou d’ajuster en un instant les réglages de certains paramètres Game Optimizer, le tout en pleine partie. Lorsque le tableau de bord est ouvert, vous pouvez revenir à l’optimisateur pour accéder à davantage de réglages ou modifier la couleur de l’affichage tête haute.

*Ce service sera disponible à partir de la deuxième moitié de l’année.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Ne laissez pas les saccades vous ralentir.

Le téléviseur Mini LED QNED de LG prend en charge AMD FreeSync™ Premium pour offrir différents taux de rafraîchissement durant votre jeu. Cela réduit sensiblement les saccades et les déchirures afin de garantir une expérience de jeu plus claire et plus fluide, même sur un grand écran.

Deux écrans de téléviseur côte à côté affichant un jeu de tir. L’écran de gauche affiche l’image sans FreeSync et celui de droite avec FreeSync.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium est disponible uniquement sur le modèle QNED90.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Jouez mieux

Restez en phase avec chaque jeu.

LG QNED Mini LED prend en charge le HDR Dolby Vision® en 4K 120 Hz, pour un gameplay incroyable dynamique et immersif, qui fait prendre une nouvelle dimension à votre expérience. De plus, les technologies VRR, ALLM et eARC sont compatibles avec les dernières spécifications HDMI 2., permettant ainsi de réduire les flous de mouvement et les images fantômes et d’offrir des graphismes fluides et synchronisés en haute résolution.

La marque du jeu en 4K jusqu’à 120 fps<br> La marque du taux de rafraîchissement variable<br> La marque du mode faible latence auto<br> La marque du canal de retour audio amélioré

Une rue aux éclairages roses avec un engin robotique futuriste et une console de jeu en haut de l’image. Ci-dessous figurent deux gros plans de l’engin robotique, celui de gauche étant flou avec la mention VRR désactivé et celui de droite étant net et présentant l’image avec VRR.

*La date de distribution des mises à jour du firmware pour Dolby Vision® HDR à 4K 120 Hz pour les jeux varie selon les modèles.
*La 4K 120Hz est uniquement prise en charge sur les modèles QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED.
*Le VRR est uniquement pris en charge sur le modèle QNED90.

Vous pensez avoir trouvé le téléviseur parfait ?

HGiG

Améliorez votre expérience grâce au HDR.

En tant que membre du HGiG, LG collabore avec certains des plus importants développeurs et studios de l’univers vidéoludique pour garantir une expérience HDR optimale avec les téléviseurs Mini LED QNED de LG. Cela signifie que vous pourrez profiter des tout derniers jeux en HDR avec un réalisme et une immersion inégalés.

Une image animée d’une petite maison et d’un arbre, sur un petit terrain au milieu d’une mare entourée de grands arbres sans feuilles, accompagnée du texte « avec HGiG » en haut à droite, l’image est plus lumineuse et de meilleure qualité que celle sans HGiG.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.
*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités.

Partenariat avec les leaders du secteur

Associés pour mieux jouer.

Grâce aux dernières technologies et aux partenariats avec les géants du secteur tels que Xbox, Google Stadia et Twitch, le Mini LED QNED de LG fournit tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour une expérience de jeu vidéo remarquable, en mode jeu ou streaming.

*Les partenariats disponibles peuvent varier selon les pays.

Cloud Gaming

Vos plateformes préférées dans toute leur splendeur.

Le Mini LED QNED de LG offre les dernières expériences de jeu avec juste une manette compatible et sans matériel supplémentaire. Google Stadia est un service de cloud gaming (jeux sur le nuage) en temps réel qui vous permet de jouer à un éventail de jeux passionnants sur votre téléviseur LG. Les téléviseurs Select 2021 de LG sont également les premiers à prendre en charge l’application GeForce NOW de NVIDIA qui vous permet de jouer instantanément à de nombreux jeux PC les plus récents et à plus de 35 jeux gratuits à 1080p et 60 images par seconde. GeForce NOW vous permet de jouer à des titres que vous possédez déjà ou d’acheter de nouveaux jeux dans des magasins numériques populaires comme Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect et Origin.

Modèles compatibles

